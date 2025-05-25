Amanda Balionis shares selfie from sunny Fort Worth, Texas amid the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis shared a selfie picture with her Instagram followers from Fort Worth, Texas, where she is covering the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday. She has been on the road for the past several weeks covering top golf tournaments, including the one at Colonial Country Club.

Ad

Balionis took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie from her car. She sported a grey shirt and brown-rimmed sunglasses for the sunny weather in the city. The broadcaster noted the temperature to be 91°F while sharing the picture.

A still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on May 25, 2025 - Image via Instagram@balionis

Amanda Balionis was also present at the 2025 PGA Championship last week. Along with interviewing winner Scottie Scheffler at Quail Hollow after his resounding win, the experienced reporter had also conducted sit-down interviews with the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Alex Noren and others on moving day.

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler lifted the Wanamaker trophy for the first time in his career. His victory last week also marked his second consecutive win after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson triumph earlier this month.

At one point, Scheffler and Rahm were sharing the lead. Balionis had appreciated the former was putting off the Spaniard to win the coveted tournament. The World No. 1 is currently competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. At the time of writing, he was placed T4 in the ongoing final round on Sunday (May 25).

Ad

How much will the winner of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge win?

Ben Griffin and Matthias Schmid - leaders at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image via Imagn)

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week will take home a staggering $1.71m. Currently, the fight for the title is between Ben Griffin and Matthias Schmid. Both the golfers are through 16 holes in the final round with Griffin at 12-under total score and Schmid at 11-under at the time of writing.

Ad

The duo had been leading the standings since Round 3 on Saturday (May 24) and have managed to maintain their lead throughout the final round. One of them is likely to triumph ahead of Scheffler and take home a hefty cash prize.

Here's taking a look at the purse breakdown for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:

1. $1.71 million (Winner)

2: $1.035 million

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $55,337

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,954

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

66: $20,235

67: $20,045

68: $19,855

69: $19,655

70: $19,475

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More