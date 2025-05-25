  • home icon
Amanda Balionis shares selfie from sunny Fort Worth, Texas amid the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025

By Ira Deokule
Modified May 25, 2025 22:20 GMT
Miami v Florida International - Source: Getty
CBS reporter Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis shared a selfie picture with her Instagram followers from Fort Worth, Texas, where she is covering the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday. She has been on the road for the past several weeks covering top golf tournaments, including the one at Colonial Country Club.

Balionis took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie from her car. She sported a grey shirt and brown-rimmed sunglasses for the sunny weather in the city. The broadcaster noted the temperature to be 91°F while sharing the picture.

A still taken from Amanda Balionis&#039; Instagram story on May 25, 2025 - Image via Instagram@balionis
A still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on May 25, 2025 - Image via Instagram@balionis

Amanda Balionis was also present at the 2025 PGA Championship last week. Along with interviewing winner Scottie Scheffler at Quail Hollow after his resounding win, the experienced reporter had also conducted sit-down interviews with the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Alex Noren and others on moving day.

also-read-trending Trending

Scottie Scheffler lifted the Wanamaker trophy for the first time in his career. His victory last week also marked his second consecutive win after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson triumph earlier this month.

At one point, Scheffler and Rahm were sharing the lead. Balionis had appreciated the former was putting off the Spaniard to win the coveted tournament. The World No. 1 is currently competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. At the time of writing, he was placed T4 in the ongoing final round on Sunday (May 25).

How much will the winner of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge win?

Ben Griffin and Matthias Schmid - leaders at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image via Imagn)
Ben Griffin and Matthias Schmid - leaders at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image via Imagn)

The winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week will take home a staggering $1.71m. Currently, the fight for the title is between Ben Griffin and Matthias Schmid. Both the golfers are through 16 holes in the final round with Griffin at 12-under total score and Schmid at 11-under at the time of writing.

The duo had been leading the standings since Round 3 on Saturday (May 24) and have managed to maintain their lead throughout the final round. One of them is likely to triumph ahead of Scheffler and take home a hefty cash prize.

Here's taking a look at the purse breakdown for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:

  • 1. $1.71 million (Winner)
  • 2: $1.035 million
  • 3: $655,500
  • 4: $465,500
  • 5: $389,500
  • 6: $344,375
  • 7: $320,625
  • 8: $296,875
  • 9: $277,875
  • 10: $258,875
  • 11: $239,875
  • 12: $220,875
  • 13: $201,875
  • 14: $182,875
  • 15: $173,375
  • 16: $163,875
  • 17: $154,375
  • 18: $144,875
  • 19: $135,375
  • 20: $125,875
  • 21: $116,375
  • 22: $106,875
  • 23: $99,275
  • 24: $91,675
  • 25: $84,075
  • 26: $76,475
  • 27: $73,625
  • 28: $70,775
  • 29: $67,925
  • 30: $65,075
  • 31: $62,225
  • 32: $59,375
  • 33: $55,337
  • 34: $54,150
  • 35: $51,775
  • 36: $49,400
  • 37: $47,025
  • 38: $45,125
  • 39: $43,225
  • 40: $41,325
  • 41: $39,425
  • 42: $37,525
  • 43: $35,625
  • 44: $33,725
  • 45: $31,825
  • 46: $29,925
  • 47: $28,025
  • 48: $26,505
  • 49: $25,175
  • 50: $24,415
  • 51: $23,845
  • 52: $23,275
  • 53: $22,895
  • 54: $22,515
  • 55: $22,325
  • 56: $22,135
  • 57: $21,954
  • 58: $21,755
  • 59: $21,565
  • 60: $21,375
  • 61: $21,185
  • 62: $20,995
  • 63: $20,805
  • 64: $20,615
  • 65: $20,425
  • 66: $20,235
  • 67: $20,045
  • 68: $19,855
  • 69: $19,655
  • 70: $19,475
