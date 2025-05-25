“We are in the Scottie Scheffler Era”: Fans react to World No. 1’s stunning recovery at Charles Schwab Challenge

Fans reacted to Scottie Scheffler's unreal par during Round 3 of the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday (May 24). The World no. 1 pulled off a stunning recovery on the par-4 7th hole.

His tee shot went wayward, landing in the penalty area. Surrounded by shrubs, a level below the course and amidst trees, Scheffler had two options to hit his second shot—to aim for the fairways or the greens. The golfer eventually chose the second option.

His next hit tossed the ball high in the air before it landed in the greens. Scheffler closed the hole with two putts to record a par. NUCLR Golf reposted a video from the PGA Tour of the spectacular second shot on their X page.

Fans rushed to show their appreciation for Scottie Scheffler's performance during the tough situation.

"We are in the Scottie Era and IT FEELS GOOD"

"First shot “one of us”. Second shot “nope, he’s a pro”!" one fan joked.

"That’s why he’s #1 in the world!" another exclaimed.

"Should have put a sensitive content warning on this"

"Nah this dude isn’t human" one fan wrote.

"This clip goes to show how repeatedly Scottie squares the club face at contact, no matter how troublesome the lie." another said.

"No stopping this express....." a fan added.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Round Three (Source: Getty)

After making the cut by one stroke on Friday (May 23), Scottie Scheffler made an impressive turnaround in his performance in Round 3 on Saturday (May 24).

He began moving day on a high note with two birdies in the first two holes, followed by another on the par-4 6th hole. He recorded an unreal par save on the par-4 7th hole.

Scheffler posted an eagle on the par-5 11th hole. However, he stumbled soon after as he carded two consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes. He recovered quickly by hitting two back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. The golfer closed his day with a bogey on the final par-4 18th hole.

In total, the World no. 1 shot one eagle, seven birdies, and three bogeys to score 6-under 64. His total score after Round 3 was 7-under.

Ben Griffin and Matthias Schmid are currently leading the standings after the third round. Their total score is 13-under.

Scottie Scheffler will have to not only cover up the six stroke deficit but also play better than the leaders in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday (May 25), if he wants to win the tournament.

The ace golfer had arrived at the Colonial Golf Club this week fresh off two consecutive wins, including one Major championship title. He had secured his first victory of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month and followed it by winning the PGA Championship for the first time in his career last week.

If he manages to win the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, it will be his third consecutive victory, and all will have been achieved in a single month.

