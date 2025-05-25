WATCH: Scottie Scheffler escapes trouble with unreal shot at Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler surprised the fans after making an unreal par in Round 3 of the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge this week. He is currently ranked T7 after the culmination of the penultimate round on Saturday, May 24.

Playing on the par-4 7th hole, Scheffler's tee shot went errant, landing in the penalty area. Hitting from a level below the course, with small shrubs around and amid trees, he didn't have many options to get himself out of the sticky spot. However, he found a small window between two trees and aimed his second shot towards the greens.

Scheffler pulled off the difficult shot in a spectacular manner as the ball tosse high in the air and landed right into the greens. He eventually closed the hole with two putts to make a stunning par.

NUCLR GOLF posted a video of the shot on their X account. You can watch it below.

Scottie Scheffler posted one eagle, seven birdies and three bogeys to score 6-under 64 in Round 3 on Saturday. His total score at the moment is 7-under.

By the end of Round 3, Matthias Schmid and Ben Griffin were leading the standings with a score of 13-under. Scottie Scheffler will have to not only cover up the six-stroke deficit but also play better than the leaderboard toppers in the final round on Sunday (May 25) to win the tournament.

"It was kind of an interesting one" - Scottie Scheffler on playing the par-4 7th hole on Saturday

Scottie Scheffler putting the par-4 7th hole in Round 3 (Source: Getty)

After his Round 3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday, Scottie Scheffler was asked about playing the par-4 7th hole.

The reporter asked him what the lie looked like in the penalty area. He answered via ASAP Text:

"It was kind of an interesting one because the lie at first looked bad, and the more we got in there and looked at it, the kind of more options that came about."

The reporter further mentioned that at one point it appeared that Scheffler and his caddy Ted Scott had opposing views on how to approach the second shot. Reportedly, the golfer was pointing towards the greens while Scott was pointing towards the fairways.

Scheffler explained his point of view, saying:

"You are kind of in these airy type of not bushes, but the grass was more airy that it was thick. For me to go back to the fairway, there was kind of a bush behind my ball and on that side of the ball, so I felt like it was actually safest to go to the green."

"Originally when you get up to a lie like that, I think the first thought in your head is the safest place is to try to get it back out in the fairway, but the areas where I was going to chip it out seemed like a pretty hard shot. It looked like I had something through the trees. The penalty for not pulling it off wasn't too bad. So just figured I would try something," he added.

The golfer eventually ended up aiming for the greens and pulling off the tough choice.

