Amanda Balionis recently shared a picture of her new travel outfit on her Instagram story on February 24. The popular CBS journalist is an active Instagram user who often gives her fans a glimpse into her daily life.

Balionis currently has about 327k followers on her official Instagram profile. Her feed includes golf interviews, giveaways, charity events and NFL events. The broadcast journalist recently gave her fans a sneak peek at her new outfit. Balionis wore a Lululemon jacket with matching pants and a black Puppies and Golf hat.

Amanda Balionis wrote in the caption of the story, telling her fans about the $326 outfit:

"Loving this new lululemon set for travel"

"*jacket is reversible. We love a 2-for-1 look for carry-on only"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/ source: @balionis on IG

The bone-colored jacket that Balionis is sporting on her Instagram story is available for purchase on the official web page page of Lululemon. According to Lululemon's shop, the reversible insulated bomber jacket is worth $198. The Daydrift High Rise Trouser, which are the same trousers Amanda Balionis is wearing, is listed for $128 on the website.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., commonly known as Lululemon, is a multinational apparel brand that produces clothing for yoga, sports and daily usage. The Canadian-American brand was developed by entrepreneur Chip Wilson. As per Forbes, Lululemon's market cap stands at $44.7 billion.

Amanda Balionis was recently spotted wearing oversized caps from Lululemon at the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The white caps had "Let Him Cook" written on them, as the brand borrowed this catchphrase from golfer Min Woo Lee. The CBS reporter and her co-host Colt Knost tried their best to stay professional while covering the event from the 16th hole in those hats.

Amanda Balionis tries her hand at golf at the WM Phoenix Open

After ending her time at NFL broadcasting on January 6, the 39-year-old reporter came back to golf. Her last reporting with the NFL was in the match where the Houston Texans defeated Tennessee Titans (23-14).

Following her comeback to regular golf broadcasting, Balionis was a part of the CBS Team in "The People's Open". Apart from donning the Lululemon hats, Amanda Balionis also stepped into the golf course post-match. Sharing images from the course, Balionis thanked the organisers:

"All green everything at the Greenest Show on Grass. A special thank you to @wastemanagement and the Thunderbirds for an amazing @wmphoenixopen. What you all do for the community and environment is incredible. Already counting down the days until the next one."

Amanda Balionis is a golf pundit and has been a part of the CBS Broadcast Units regularly since 2017. Along with other PGA Tour pros, Balionis is set to feature in the upcoming Full Swing season 3 on Netflix. Apart from being a journalist, she owns Puppies and Golf, which is a non-profit organisation.

The company uses social media campaigns to raise funds and help out dogs to find shelters and forever homes. Balionis uses her reach on social media to donate for heartwarming causes and calamities like the recent LA wildfires.

