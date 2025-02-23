Amanda Balionis shares photo of her furry obsession with her 327K Instagram followers

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is known for her charitable initiatives and her love for dogs outside of her illustrious reporting career. She is a proud supporter of 'K9s for Warriors,' an organization providing highly trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI, and/or MST.

Ad

Amanda Balionis recently shared a post from the non-profit organization about their service dog in training, Don, who appeared to have heterochromia as his eyes were of different colors. One of his eyes was brown while the other was brownish-white.

Balionis reshared the post on her Instagram story on Saturday. She wrote very fondly about Don and also endorsed pet adoption from shelters to her 327K followers. The reporter wrote:

"I'm obsessed with the dog. First of all look at him and secondly, he spent more than half of his life in a shelter before 'K9s for Warriors' broke him out to become a service dog who will in turn save the life of a military veteran battling invisible injuries. Another reminder of why you should ALWAYS look in a shelter first,"

Ad

Trending

Image via @balionis

Amanda Balionis runs her own non-profit organization, 'Puppies and Golf,' which she founded in 2020. The organization aims to support and promote shelters "with a focus on connecting humans & dogs for a lifetime of purpose and companionship.".

Ad

Balionis has undertaken several initiatives through her non-profit organization, including providing relief efforts during the horrific LA wildfires.

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish" - Amanda Balionis on the Genesis Invitational

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis had taken a break from golf coverage towards the end of last season to focus on the NFL. This year, she returned to the sport and has been covering the PGA Tour events for CBS.

Ad

Balionis has a tradition of posting a small review of the tournament she covers. She usually posts stills of her interviewing the winners for her reviews. Last seen at the Genesis Invitational, she posted a picture dump of the event.

The first few pictures saw her interviewing winner Ludvig Aberg, runner-up Maverick McNealy and third-ranked Scottie Scheffler. The final play-off between Aberg and McNealy came down to the wire offering a thrilling watch to fans.

Ad

Balionis praised the tournament as well as the Swede golfer for his performance in an Instagram post. She wrote:

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness,"

Ad

The PGA Tour is currently conducting the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The final round of the event will take place on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback