Aaron Rodgers to Browns? NFL insider details franchise's stance on 4x MVP heading into free agency

Aaron Rodgers's association with the New York Jets ended after a Week 18 win against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 5, although there was still hope that the four-time NFL MVP would extend his stay with the AFC East franchise. Reports suggest that the Jets were ready to move on from Rodgers, more so after Aaron Glenn became their new head coach.

Various teams have been identified as possible landing destinations for Rodgers. The Cleveland Browns are among those teams that might pursue the former Green Bay Packers quarterback's talents; however, insider Jeremy Fowler indicated on Friday that Rodgers and the Browns may not be a perfect match.

“People I've talked to around the league do not see a natural fit for Aaron Rodgers," Fowler said. (2:20) "I do look at Cleveland because I'm told from sources there that every quarterback with any sort of starter's experience they are going to evaluate and look at as a potential option. So, you have to include Aaron Rodgers in that. But probably doesn't make a lot of sense there.”

The Cleveland Browns received nothing in return for signing Deshaun Watson to a $230,000,000 fully guaranteed contract in 2022. The former Houston Texans star's last two seasons were cut short by a season-ending injury, raising eyebrows among the fanbase.

The Browns could give Watson another chance to prove himself once he's healthy, give the keys to the car to Dorian Thompson-Robinson or draft another quarterback while they sign a veteran to play for at least one year. Rodgers - a four-time NFL MVP - is a solid option for the final scenario, but the chances of that happening appear slim.

NFL insider denied Aaron Rodgers wanted to stay with Jets beyond 2024 season

While the NFL world was shocked that Aaron Rodgers reportedly pleaded to stay one more season with the New York Jets, NFL insider Diana Russini said she was never told something like that during a Wednesday appearance on the Rich Eisen show.

"I refuse to do the source-off and dig on who is saying what because I just went through it for two years with the Jets with so much of my reporting because it comes with a lot of heat... I’ll just go with what I know, and nobody had shared with me that Rodgers was begging to stay a New York Jet...

Besides the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and LA Rams have been linked with Aaron Rodgers.

