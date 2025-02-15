C.J. Stroud gives honest take on future with Texans: "Hope I’m here for 100 years"

C.J. Stroud made a clear statement about his future with the Houston Texans. With a rocky sophomore campaign, the talented quarterback had to face some adversity in 2024. The team endured multiple injuries, including season-ending ones to wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.

Recently, Stroud participated in Travis Scott’s annual Cactus Jack HBCU softball game for the second straight year.

The quarterback shared his thoughts on the event and what the rapper is doing in Houston while revealing his desire to stay with the organization for a very long time.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Stroud said, per Click2Houston. “Shoutout to Trav and what he’s doing and the Cactus Jack Foundation and putting this great show on. I love Houston, man. I pray every day and I just thank God for the opportunity to be here every day. So, I hope I’m here for 100 years and whatever the Lord allows me to be. I’m super, super blessed and grateful.”

Amid multiple issues, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans still secured the AFC South title. Stroud completed 336 of 532 pass attempts, racking up 3,727 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His numbers decreased from his stellar rookie season (4,108 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and five interceptions).

Off the field, he's tried to be present for the community with his foundation.

C.J. Stroud fired up after playing with childhood idols during Travis Scott's event

C.J. Stroud wasn't only able to support Travis Scott and be accessible for Houston locals, but he also played with some of the people from other sports he grew up idolizing. Stroud revealed he talked with Ryan Howard and Prince Fielder and let them known they were two of his favorite baseball players growing up.

“Ryan Howard, I just told him, him and Prince Fielder were my favorite players growing up,” Stroud said. “Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard and C.C. Sabathia and, of course, Barry Bonds and stuff and Ken Griffey Jr. I love baseball. I love watching it. It’s crazy just to join a field with them.”

More than that, the Texans star attended a Rockets game and watched Kevin Durant live. C.J. Stroud is all set to stay in H-town for a long time and Texans fans hope he does.

