Amanda Balionis sports white sleeveless top as she shares Friday reminder in latest post

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 06, 2025 02:00 GMT
Amanda Balionis - Image Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis - Image Source: Getty

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is as excited as every other football fan for the start of the NFL season. She shared an Instagram post reminding her followers of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the post she shared, Balionis could be seen wearing a plain white sleeveless top and teal green pants. She wore sunglasses and a waist bag, and appeared to have been out on a walk when she stopped to take a picture by a waterside.

The post’s caption read:

“Happy Friday! Reminder: we have football tonight too 😏”
Last week, Amanda Balionis shared a post on Instagram congratulating the Swiss luxury watchmaker brand Breitling on becoming the NFL’s official timepiece partner. She posted a picture carousel of herself posing with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, Boomer Esiason, and Thierry Prissert, writing that it was an honor to “share the stage with them.”

The post’s caption read:

“The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛”
Image via Amanda Balionis' Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis
Image via Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis spent most of the year covering golf on CBS Sports during the regular golf season. She covered the action in several notable tournaments in 2025, including the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Players Championship.

Following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the final tournament in golf’s regular season, CBS Sports handed over the coverage baton to NBC Sports and its affiliates. As such, Balionis took a break from covering golf for the network and is now focusing her attention on the NFL regular season, which kicked off on Thursday, September 4.

Amanda Balionis shares mini vlog from ‘one of the greatest days’ of her life

Amanda Balionis was recently invited to a showroom at L’Agence, a luxury ready-to-wear fashion brand. She shared a short vlog from her time in the showroom, showing off the different outfits she tried on.

At the start of the video, Balionis could be seen sitting in her car wearing a red blazer and a white top.

“I just had one of the greatest days of my life,” she said.
“Not to be dramatic, but holy, pinch me moment. Thank you L’Agence,” she added.
Image via Balionis' Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis
Image via Balionis’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

In the post’s caption, the sports journalist wrote that L’Agence was the first luxury brand she ever fell in love with, and she was excited to have gotten on their radar.

Amanda Balionis revealed that she usually saves her paychecks to buy what she can from the brand. She also expressed appreciation to the brand for specially inviting her to let her “play dress up for a day.”

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
