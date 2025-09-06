Amanda Balionis sports white sleeveless top as she shares Friday reminder in latest post

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is as excited as every other football fan for the start of the NFL season. She shared an Instagram post reminding her followers of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.In the post she shared, Balionis could be seen wearing a plain white sleeveless top and teal green pants. She wore sunglasses and a waist bag, and appeared to have been out on a walk when she stopped to take a picture by a waterside.The post’s caption read:“Happy Friday! Reminder: we have football tonight too 😏” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast week, Amanda Balionis shared a post on Instagram congratulating the Swiss luxury watchmaker brand Breitling on becoming the NFL’s official timepiece partner. She posted a picture carousel of herself posing with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, Boomer Esiason, and Thierry Prissert, writing that it was an honor to “share the stage with them.”The post’s caption read:“The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛”Image via Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionisAmanda Balionis spent most of the year covering golf on CBS Sports during the regular golf season. She covered the action in several notable tournaments in 2025, including the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Players Championship.Following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the final tournament in golf’s regular season, CBS Sports handed over the coverage baton to NBC Sports and its affiliates. As such, Balionis took a break from covering golf for the network and is now focusing her attention on the NFL regular season, which kicked off on Thursday, September 4.Amanda Balionis shares mini vlog from ‘one of the greatest days’ of her lifeAmanda Balionis was recently invited to a showroom at L’Agence, a luxury ready-to-wear fashion brand. She shared a short vlog from her time in the showroom, showing off the different outfits she tried on.At the start of the video, Balionis could be seen sitting in her car wearing a red blazer and a white top.“I just had one of the greatest days of my life,” she said.“Not to be dramatic, but holy, pinch me moment. Thank you L’Agence,” she added.Image via Balionis’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionisIn the post’s caption, the sports journalist wrote that L’Agence was the first luxury brand she ever fell in love with, and she was excited to have gotten on their radar.Amanda Balionis revealed that she usually saves her paychecks to buy what she can from the brand. She also expressed appreciation to the brand for specially inviting her to let her “play dress up for a day.”