Amanda Balionis shares ‘a day in life’ as she tries to hang onto summer for ‘dear life’

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared a typical day in her life as summer gradually draws to an end. She posted a video compilation showing the different things she did in preparation for her trip to Atlanta, Georgia, for the upcoming 2025 Tour Championship.Balionis’ day started with a walk on a beach, where she got a lemonade before going back home to prepare a healthy meal. On her walk back, she caught up with NFL news, trying to stay up-to-date with everything she missed during the golf season.The post’s caption read,“A day in the life of a girl just hanging on to summer for dear life.”After having a healthy lunch, Amanda Balionis had a cup of coffee before enjoying some time in an outdoor shower. She briefly showed her hair styling routine and an overview of the daily supplements she takes to maintain a healthy body.The sports journalist took “one last peek” at the ocean before heading to the airport. She worked on a brief with AWS while on the plane and soon touched down in Atlanta, Georgia, for the final FedEx Cup playoff event in golf’s post-season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis ended her mini-vlog by showing the adorable puppy that greeted her on arrival. She revealed that she had some tram issues in Atlanta, but remained positive because “all is well that ends well.”Amanda Balionis jokes about Paige Spiranac stealing her job in wholesome moment: “This isn’t right!”Amanda Balionis kept her followers updated on her activities after she arrived at East Lake Golf Course. She shared a video of herself and popular golf content creator Paige Spiranac, who is on the broadcast team for the final Creator Classic event of the year.In the video, Spiranac could be seen wearing a headset and holding a Creator Classic mic while dressed in a blue outfit. On the other hand, Amanda Balionis was standing next to her, holding a cup of coffee.“Okay, this isn’t right,” Balionis said, laughing.The sports journalist joked that she has only been away from reporting golf for two weeks, but her job is already taken.“Paige has the mic. I have nothing, I have coffee. That’s not surprising. Are you gonna take my job?” Amanda Balionis quipped.Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisPaige Spiranac burst out laughing, saying she “learned from the best.” She also added that she “could never” take Balionis’ job from her.The Creator Classic was slated for Wednesday, August 20, a day before the Tour Championship is set to kick off at East Lake. The one-day event featured a field of popular golf content creators, including big names such as Luke Kwon, Roger Steele, Sabrina Andolpho, and Brad Dalke.