  • Amanda Balionis reacts to PGA Tour's 2026 schedule which features the tour's return to Donald Trump's National Doral

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 19, 2025 19:12 GMT
Amanda Balionis at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis has recently shared her reaction to the new 2026 tournament schedule of the PGA Tour. She reposted the upcoming schedule from CBS Golf's Instagram post to her story.

Latest developments have revealed that the PGA Tour will be returning to Trump National Doral next year, a venue owned by the U.S. President. The post from CBS Golf shows the 2026 Miami Championship which will be held at the Blue Monster course.

According to the schedule, Amanda Balionis and her team will be covering the final 36 holes of the 2026 Miami Championship from May 2 to 3. While referencing the number of PGA Tour events to be covered by the CBS Golf Team, she wrote in the caption:

"23 events next season on @golfoncbs 👀 let's goo"
Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story about 2026 PGA Tour events on CBS Golf / IG: @balionis

Amanda Balionis' interest in golf remains constant even though she recently wrapped up her golf season for this year. The CBS Reporter is scheduled to kick off her time as a Broadcast Journalist for the NFL season pretty soon.

Some weeks ago, on August 4, she shared a heartfelt post, dedicated to her 2025 golf season. Besides announcing the wrap, Amanda Balionis paid tribute to Commentator Ian Baker Finch, who retired from the box.

Sharing some favourite moments with the CBS Golf crew, Finch, some interviews with golfers, Balionis wrote in the caption of her post:

"Hard to believe that's a wrap on the 2025 season. 19 weeks of incredible moments and memories. There's only one way to kick off a recap of some of those favorite moments- and that's with @ianbakerfinch.... It's been an honor to work alongside IBF for the past nine seasons on @golfoncbs..."
However, amidst her NFL season approaching, Balionis recently made an exciting announcement for all the golf fans.

Amanda Balionis makes an exciting revelation about her role in the upcoming PGA Tour event

The upcoming final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will have an event hosted by Amazon Web Services. It will feature guests like Chad Mumm, Roger Steele, and Dan Rapaport, who will actively discuss technology and AI that impacts the sport.

The AWS Live event at the Tour Championship venue will be hosted by Amanda Balionis. The CBS Reporter shared the news on her Instagram profile some days ago. Take a look at Balionis' post here:

"Mark your calendars! This week,I'm hosting AWS Live with the @pgatour at the @tourchampionship... Thursday, August 21 & Friday, August 22 2-2:30pm ET Live across AWS's social channels Visit @amazonwebservices for more info.."
The Broadcast Journalist will resume her duties as on-course commentator and post-round interviewer for golf next year again.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
