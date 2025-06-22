Amanda Balionis sweats it out on the treadmill ahead of the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis made sure to hit the treadmill before heading to the final round of the Travelers Championship. Balionis is currently in Cromwell, Connecticut to cover the Signature event which is taking place at the TPC River Highlands.

Tommy Fleetwood, who looks to gain his first PGA Tour win, has maintained his impressive lead heading into the fourth round of the Connecticut event. Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley are right behind the English golfer and have three strokes before they catch up for the lead.

Amanda Balionis crammed a workout session into her schedule, before stepping into the reporter's role for the final day of the Travelers Championship. She shared a video of her running on the treadmill and tagged her fellow CBS reporter, Hally Leadbetter, with the caption:

"10K club where ya at @hallylead"

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source- via @balionis on Instagram

Prior to this, Amanda Balionis had also shared a motivational reminder about 'perfection' and 'consistency' when it came to her workouts nowadays. The American sports journalist shared how she had been far from consistent about workouts, but when she found some spare time, she snuck in some workout. Balionis ended the quote on a positive note about how mindset matters along with days when she pushes herself.

Amanda Balionis visited an animal shelter on route to the Travelers Championship

The CBS reporter spared some time to visit an animal rescue shelter ahead of coverage duties in Connecticut for the 2025 Travelers Championship. Recently, Amanda Balionis visited the Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) in SoHo, an organization that focuses on rescuing animals and putting them up for adoption, much like Balionis' NGO, Puppies & Golf. There are multiple BFAS branches across the United States, but the one situated at the heart of New York City was one of the bigger ones as it was spread across a larger space.

Balionis shared a video taking her followers through her visit of the pet shelter and announced her non-profit organization's latest partnership with NutriSource Pet Foods for dog-food delivery. In the video, she highlighted a few dogs that were up for adoption and encouraged people to provide the furry companions with a home. The post was captioned:

"LOVED visiting @bfas_ny @bestfriendsanimalsociety today in SoHo. It’s fascinating to see how a city shelter functions differently than others with more land and space. Also shoutout to our newest @puppiesandgolf partner @nutrisourcepetfoods for the dog treat delivery!"

Amanda Balionis also expressed her obsession with Axl and urged people to volunteer at the shelter, where you could simply walk the dogs as part of the activity.

Additionally, Balionis also took her fans on her journey from New York City to Connecticut. She gave a detailed account of her activities throughout the day, which ended in a dinner with her mother.

