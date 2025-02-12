Amanda Balionis teases Netflix's Full Swing Season 3 featuring herself

Amanda Balionis recently shared a treat for her fans as she is all set to feature in the upcoming season 3 of Netflix's Full Swing. The CBS reporter and golf expert is an active Instagram user, and she keeps her 322k followers updated with moments from her life.

Balionis has appeared in the previous two seasons of Netflix's Full Swing. The golf documentary series is returning for its third season and the broadcast journalist teased her fans with a sneak peek. A small portion of the full teaser was shared by Amanda Balionis in her Instagram story.

Screenshot from Amanda Balionis Instagram story/source: @balionis on IG

The Netflix docuseries takes golf fans inside the lives of PGA Tour pros, both on and off the course. Beginning February 25, 2025, fans will get a complete behind-the-scenes look at the Presidents Cup. In addition to world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, the new season will feature popular personalities such as Mark Wahlberg and golf expert Amanda Balionis.

Starting in 2024, the Full Swing team will be on location at the four golf majors this year. The docu-series will also cover key moments from other PGA Tour events, including THE PLAYERS Championship. With Gary Woodland's comeback story, Sahith Theegala's "million dollar" choice, the Presidents Cup Assistant Captain's moment in Montreal and Amanda Balionis, here's the full cast of players:

"Season 3 of @Netflix’s “Full Swing” will be released Feb 25. These players will be featured this season: Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Min Woo Lee, Minjee Lee, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas, and Gary Woodland."

As a media personality, Amanda Balionis covers NFL events, golf championships and interviews golfers on the course. Balionis has been an integral part of CBS since 2017, and her golf coverage has earned her a regular spot on Full Swing seasons. Produced by Pro Shop Studios, Vox Media Studios and Box to Box films, Full Swing presents an immersive experience and complete access to the world of professional golf.

Amanda Balionis announced her comeback as a golf reporter

The CBS journalist has been busy with her NFL schedule in the fall around the FedEx Cup. She covered major NFL events and the final week of the regular season last year. However, the 39-year-old wrapped up her time in the NFL with the Houston Texans dominating a 23-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

While announcing her return to golf on January 6, Amanda Balinois posted:

"That’s a wrap on the regular season! This job is always the dream, but it’s the people I have the privilege of working around and learning from that makes it so fun and special. We had some incredible games, laughed more than most and had the honor of being a tiny piece of telling the incredible stories of the season. Time for a couple weeks off and then back to @golfoncbs we go!"

In addition to being a journalist, Amanda Balionis is an avid animal rescuer and social media influencer. She and her nonprofit organization, Puppies and Golf, use social media campaigns to raise funds. The company provides a platform for rescue shelters and pet supply stores and helps her furry friends during natural disasters. Balionis and her company donated to provide shelter for animals during Hurricane Helene and the recent LA wildfires.

