Texans legend JJ Watt questions wisdom of $8,000,000 Super Bowl commercial from the University of Wyoming

Houston Texans legend JJ Watt questioned the University of Wyoming's decision to air a Super Bowl commercial. The school paid for a commercial during the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday to entice people to attend the school.

Trending

The school paid money for the ad, which Watt claimed to be $8 million, and he said it should have been used towards NIL to have a better football program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"University of Wyoming bought a Super Bowl commercial? $8 Million Super Bowl Commercial or $8 Million towards NIL. Which would yield a better return on investment?," Watt tweeted on Monday.

However, as one fan pointed out, the school can't give money to its NIL fund.

"Universities can't give to their own NIL fund," a fan wrote.

The school's ad featured Josh Allen, who was recently named NFL MVP, and it wanted to prove that people can have success by playing football at Wyoming.

“In many respects, Josh’s story is the quintessential UW story,” UW associate vice president for marketing and communications Chad Baldwin, said, via SI. “As was the case with Josh — a raw talent whose only Division 1 offer was to play for the Cowboys — the University of Wyoming gives students from all backgrounds an opportunity to learn, grow and prove themselves."

However, Watt still thinks the money should have been used elsewhere instead of a Super Bowl commercial.

JJ Watt praises Eagles' defense in Super Bowl win

Houston Texans' legend JJ Watt, who is one of the best pass rushers in NFL history, praised the Philadelphia Eagles' defense after the team's Super Bowl win.

The Eagles applied pressure on Patrick Mahomes throughout the game and Watt had nothing but good words to say about their defensive line.

Expand Tweet

"Eagles didn’t blitz Chiefs one time last night. Similar to Bucs vs. KC in the 2021 Super Bowl," Watt tweeted on Monday. "But it’s not as simple as “blitz vs. no-blitz”. To win with just a 4-man rush, you have to have monsters on the edge and beasts in the middle. Great edge rushers can be neutralized with no middle push. Dominant interior rushers can be thwarted with no edge threat.

"The combination of both is what takes away escape lanes, suffocates the pocket and ultimately dominates games," Watt continued. "Add in some lockdown guys on the backend, linebackers who can cover and you’re living the defensive dream."

Watt is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and five-time Pro Bowler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.