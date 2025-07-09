Amundi Evian Championship 2025 R1 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at the Evian Resort Golf Club

The opening round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship is expected to be played under calm and pleasant weather conditions at the Evian Resort Golf Club, located on the southern banks of Lake Geneva. According to AccuWeather, Thursday (July 10) at the Amundi Evian Championship will bring clear skies and comfortable temperatures throughout the day. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, making for ideal playing conditions. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship:

Ad

Morning of the Amundi Evian Championship

Temperature: 20°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: WSW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 53%

Dew Point: 9°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 5%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon of the Amundi Evian Championship

Temperature: 22°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: WNW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 46%

Dew Point: 9°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km

Ad

Trending

Evening of the Amundi Evian Championship

Temperature: 14°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: ESE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 9°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 1%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee Times and pairings of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship (All times ET)

Hole 1 at the Amundi Evian Championship

7:00 am : Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, Cara Gainer

: Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, Cara Gainer 7:12 am : Ina Yoon, Maha Haddioui, Jing Yan

: Ina Yoon, Maha Haddioui, Jing Yan 7:24 am : Kumkang Park, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson

: Kumkang Park, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson 7:36 am : Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim

: Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim 7:48 am : Yealimi Noh, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lindy Duncan

: Yealimi Noh, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lindy Duncan 8:00 am : Jasmine Suwannapura, A Lim Kim, Kristen Gillman

: Jasmine Suwannapura, A Lim Kim, Kristen Gillman 8:12 am : Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu

: Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu 8:24 am : Moriya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Lauren Coughlin

: Moriya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Lauren Coughlin 8:36 am : Soo Bin Joo, Dewi Weber, Clarisa Temelo (a)

: Soo Bin Joo, Dewi Weber, Clarisa Temelo (a) 8:48 am : Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Casandra Alexander

: Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Casandra Alexander 9:00 am : Bronte Law, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela

: Bronte Law, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela 12:00 pm : Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter, Weiwei Zhang

: Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter, Weiwei Zhang 12:12 pm : Gianna Clemente (a), Shannon Tan, Nataliya Guseva

: Gianna Clemente (a), Shannon Tan, Nataliya Guseva 12:24 pm : Mirabel Ting, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, In Gee Chun

: Mirabel Ting, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, In Gee Chun 12:36 pm : Miyu Yamashita, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green

: Miyu Yamashita, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green 12:48 pm : Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, Celine Boutier

: Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, Celine Boutier 1:00 pm : Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin

: Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin 1:12 pm : Ingrid Lindblad, Megan Khang, Esther Henseleit

: Ingrid Lindblad, Megan Khang, Esther Henseleit 1:24 pm : Gaby Lopez, Linn Grant, Chanettee Wannasaen

: Gaby Lopez, Linn Grant, Chanettee Wannasaen 1:36 pm : Emily Kristine Pedersen, Ryann O'Toole, Narin An

: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Ryann O'Toole, Narin An 1:48 pm : Azahara Munoz, Alexa Pano, Mimi Rhodes

: Azahara Munoz, Alexa Pano, Mimi Rhodes 2:00 pm: Robyn Choi, Gemma Dryburgh, Morgane Metraux

Ad

Hole 10 at the Amundi Evian Championship

7:00 am : Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida

: Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida 7:12 am : Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno

: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno 7:24 am : Lottie Woad (a), Perrine Delacour, Leona Maguire

: Lottie Woad (a), Perrine Delacour, Leona Maguire 7:36 am : Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu

: Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu 7:48 am : Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson

: Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson 8:00 am : Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark

: Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark 8:12 am : Rio Takeda, Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang

: Rio Takeda, Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang 8:24 am : Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, Lilia Vu

: Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, Lilia Vu 8:36 am : Manon De Roey, Jeneath Wong (a), Brianna Do

: Manon De Roey, Jeneath Wong (a), Brianna Do 8:48 am : Helen Briem, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Darcey Harry

: Helen Briem, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Darcey Harry 9:00 am : Paula Reto, Rianne Malixi (a), Gabriela Ruffels

: Paula Reto, Rianne Malixi (a), Gabriela Ruffels Noon : Muni He, Cassie Porter, Grace Kim

: Muni He, Cassie Porter, Grace Kim 12:12 pm : Jeongeun Lee5, Maria Marin (a), Haeji Kang

: Jeongeun Lee5, Maria Marin (a), Haeji Kang 12:24 pm : Nastasia Nadaud, Arpichaya Yubol, Sara Kouskova

: Nastasia Nadaud, Arpichaya Yubol, Sara Kouskova 12:36 pm : Sei Young Kim, Lucy Li, Hye-Jin Choi

: Sei Young Kim, Lucy Li, Hye-Jin Choi 12:48 pm : Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ilhee Lee

: Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ilhee Lee 1:00 pm : Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, Hyo Joo Kim

: Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, Hyo Joo Kim 1:12 pm : Nasa Hataoka, Akie Iwai, Somi Lee

: Nasa Hataoka, Akie Iwai, Somi Lee 1:24 pm : Jenny Bae, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso

: Jenny Bae, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso 1:36 pm : Saki Baba, Jiwon Jeon, Sophia Popov

: Saki Baba, Jiwon Jeon, Sophia Popov 1:48 pm : Brooke Matthews, Minami Katsu, Benedetta Moresco

: Brooke Matthews, Minami Katsu, Benedetta Moresco 2:00 pm: Youmin Hwang, Ashleigh Buhai, Peiyun Chien

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More