Amundi Evian Championship R2 Weather Forecast: Weather at the Evian Resort Golf Club explored

The second round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship is expected to unfold under mostly sunny and calm conditions at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. Located on the southern shore of Lake Geneva, the course will see a continuation of dry weather and moderate temperatures throughout Friday, July 11. According to AccuWeather, players can anticipate steady winds and minimal cloud cover during the second round, with no expected precipitation. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship:

Ad

Morning

Temperature: 23°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: WSW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 48%

Dew Point: 9°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 2%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NNW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 42%

Dew Point: 10°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 3%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 16°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: E at 7 km/h

Ad

Trending

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 60%

Dew Point: 11°C

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 1%

Visibility: 10 km

Charley Hull was forced to withdraw from the Amundi Evian Championship

Charley Hull withdrew from the opening round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday after showing signs of illness during play at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. The 29-year-old completed only three holes before seeking medical attention and exiting the course.

Ad

Hull was seen sitting down near a bunker on the third hole, appearing unwell. On the fourth tee, she reportedly collapsed twice. Medical staff were called to assist, and play was temporarily paused for about 15 minutes. Although she tried to continue by addressing her tee shot on the fourth hole, she collapsed again shortly afterward and chose to withdraw.

The Amundi Evian Championship Tournament officials stated that Hull was suffering from a suspected virus. She was escorted from the course by cart and did not return to complete her round.

Ad

Her withdrawal halts a stretch of steady performances in recent major tournaments. Hull had finished tied for 12th at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship earlier this year. She also recorded a third-place finish at the Evian Championship in 2022. Ranked No. 19 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Hull entered this week as one of the top contenders in the field.

Charley Hull, who has a following of over 765,000 on Instagram, frequently shares both golf-related content and glimpses of her life off the course.

Currently ranked No. 19 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Hull entered the Amundi Evian Championship following strong results in her recent appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More