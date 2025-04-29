Analyst predicts Rory McIlroy’s huge winning margin at Quail Hollow: "This guy is just capable of doing that"

Golf Analyst Sam Riggs has made a prediction about Rory McIlroy's performance at the next Major, the PGA Championship. The Northern Irish golfer broke his major drought by winning The Masters this month.

The co-hosts of the Foreplay podcast, Frankie Borrelli and Riggs discussed McIlroy's participation at the Zurich Classic and how he might perform moving forward this year. They were joined by Cal Clutterbuck, former Canadian ice hockey player, who shared his insights on the topic discussed in the episode as well.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 - Source: Getty

Riggs spoke about McIlroy's presence at the team event followed by his prediction about the Major tournament scheduled to be played from May 15 to May 18 at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club. He said (21:10 onwards):

"I'm starting to get on the belief train that Rory is going to win at Quail Hollow by like eight shots. I just am starting to really feel that right now."

Riggs backed this prediction of his with couple of McIlroy's past performances:

"He's done that multiple times before. I believe the first US Open he won in 2011, I think he won by eight. And then next year when he won at Kiawah the PGA he won by eight. So this guy is just capable of doing that."

His co-host Frankie also chimed in with his thoughts about Rory McIlroy "taking his foot of the gas" for a while after his Masters win and Grand Slam completion. He also pointed out that the 35-year-old golfer will now have a new vision and goal in his career.

How many times has Rory McIlroy won at the Quail Hollow Golf course?

The Northern Irish golfer has dominated the Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, North Carolina. He won the Wells Fargo Championship (currently Truist Championship) four times when it was played at the golf course. Rory McIlroy has won the event in the years 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024.

McIlroy's best score at the Quail Hollow was in 2015 when he shot 21-under par to seal his second victory. Last year, he shot 17-under par and won over Xander Schauffele by five strokes.

This year will be the second time the PGA Championship will be hosted at Charlotte, the last time being in 2017, when Justin Thomas won the title.

Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship 2014 - Source: Getty

McIlroy has won the Major twice, in 2012 and 2014. In 2012, it was hosted at the Ocean Course on the Kiawah Island. In 2014, it was played at the Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky.

