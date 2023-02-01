“And baggy shorts” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson’s return to golf course in 2023

Phil Mickelson was absent for most of 2022 for several reasons. He took a hiatus and, upon joining LIV Golf, became one of the most controversial figures in the sport.

His return to the course, captured by NUCLR GOLF on Twitter, did not come with as much fanfare as it might have if he'd never defected from the PGA Tour. Nevertheless, he's back on the green for the first time in a while.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF JUST IN: Phil Mickelson arrives for his 2023 season debut at the Saudi Open with a clean shave 🪒 .

The account tweeted:

"JUST IN: Phil Mickelson arrives for his 2023 season debut at the Saudi Open with a clean shave."

Fans had a wide variety of reactions as, unfortunately, Mickelson has become somewhat of a controversial figure lately with his transition to LIV. He also recently admitted that he's not as concerned with where the money comes from as he is with changing the game of golf.

One noted Mickelson's shorts that he was wearing on the golf course (something nearly unheard of in the past) and that they were flowing in the wind.

Several fans echoed that and laughed at Mickelson's chosen attire.

Another commenter doesn't believe Mickelson, since he's not on the PGA Tour anymore, isn't playing legitimate golf.

Mickelson, on the other hand, still has fans. One of them is excited to see what he can do in 2023.

Another was excited to see Mickelson back on the course at all. He's been absent from the game for a while due to a variety of reasons.

One commenter noted the controversy surrounding Mickelson. Ever since joining LIV Golf and becoming one of their most vocal supporters, he has become a lightning rod in the game of golf.

Another remarked that this was a disappointing end to the career of one of golf's greats.

Fans clearly have a lot of opinions on the golfer. If nothing else, he's perhaps the most well-known golfer in the world today as a result of everything.

Phil Mickelson doesn't believe his career is over

The legendary golfer maybe 52 and may have just been off the course for a while, but he's not lost for confidence. In fact, he feels as confident as ever.

According to Sports Illustrated, Phil Mickelson said:

"I’m just putting last year out of my mind and disengaging. A lot of stuff happened, and I’m refocused on today and starting the year. I’m in every major for the next three years and I think I have a chance to win one or two more and create these accomplishments that haven’t been done at this stage. I feel like I can duplicate Kiawah."

Can Phil Mickelson win another major?

He's confident in his ability to win another major despite a few things working against him. He's also confident the PGA Tour won't be able to keep him from competing in events thanks to a pending court case.

But if he doesn't play a Tour event again, he's fine with it. Nevertheless, he doesn't feel as if his career is in the twilight stages. He feels healthier than ever and is ready to compete.

