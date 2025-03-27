Andrew Santino to launch new golf show featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson & others 

Andrew Santino recently revealed a new golf show, 'No Bad Lies', which will debut on April 9, 2025. LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Jon Rahm, among others, are set to feature in the American comedian's upcoming golf podcast.

Santino dropped a hilarious trailer for his upcoming podcast on his social media pages. The actor and avid golfer could be seen opening a 'Famous Guys Who Golf' registry and calling Dustin Johnson first. However, the 2020 Masters champion's call goes to voicemail, urging Santino to leave a message as the ace golfer would not be calling him back.

After going through the registry again, Santino lands on Bryson DeChambeau's name. His call goes to voicemail as well, where the reigning US Open champion can be heard saying that he was busy filming a YouTube video.

Andrew Santino later calls Cameron Smith, who thankfully picks up the call and appears to begrudgingly agree to be his first guest on the show. When asked how Santino got his number, he replies that it was Phil Mickelson who gave it to him. The 2022 Open Championship winner is shown to be at the course with Lefty and swears at him after the call.

The 'No Bad Lies' podcast will see pro golfers, celebrities, athletes, etc. go on a one-hole walk and talk with Andrew Santino, where he will purposely give them bad lies and then the guests have to tell him about the time life gave them a bad lie.

For context, a bad lie in golf means a situation wherein the ball is in an unfavorable position, such as in tight rough, steep slope or a divot. This position makes it difficult for the golfers to hit a good shot.

The 'No Bad Lies' podcast will be released across all major platforms, with the video version releasing on Santino's YouTube channel. Golf content creators Fat Perez and Grant Horvat are also expected to make an appearance on the show.

"There’s so much happening in golf right now" - Andrew Santino

Andrew Santino (Source: Getty)

Much like most celebrities, Andrew Santino is also an avid golfer. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his new golf podcast and how excited he was for it, especially given the current landscape of the sport.

"I’m beyond excited to dive into all aspects of the game with No Bad Lies. From LIV to the PGA and everything in between, there’s so much happening in golf right now. I can’t wait to explore the sport from every angle with the people who love this game as much as I do."

The new show will feature on-course discussions as well as in-studio interviews.

