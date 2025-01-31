Anirban Lahiri gives “uncomfortable” verdict on Bryson DeChambeau’s lukewarm R2 at the International Series India (Exclusive)

Anirban Lahiri is playing in the first International Series event in his home country of India, as is Bryson DeChambeau. This was a huge development for a country where pro golf has not been as prominent thus far, and Sportskeeda got the chance to speak with Lahiri after a round.

Lahiri was asked about the golf course playing a little on the "uncomfortable" side, which led to some other LIV players struggling like DeChambeau. The Indian golfer responded to Sportskeeda:

"It's not their play, and it's not even me rubbing off, it's that if I'm calling an eight of spades an eight of spades, I'm just being frank. I'm not going to call it a seven of diamonds. This course does make you uncomfortable. Period. It doesn't matter how good you are."

Trending

He admitted that some of the landing spots on the course are particularly challenging. He said if golfers miss those, they can "forget about getting up and down" on that hole.

Lahiri continued:

"There are some pins out here that gives even guys at our level jitters. It can make you look silly. You hit one putt on the 18th hole one foot too hard and you almost hit it in the water. It has nothing to do with playing bad."

Lahiri said he and everyone else has to have their "A-game" in order to succeed in this particular course. DeChambeau and others, including Lahiri, have had worse second rounds than first rounds. The 2024 US Open champion is currently tied with Lahiri at one-under for the weekend.

Anirban Lahiri wasn't a fan of his opening round (Exclusive)

While the course has proved to be a unique challenge today for golfers at the International Series India, it wasn't as bad yesterday. Still, Anirban Lahiri told Sportskeeda that he wasn't too happy with how he played, saying he shot "pretty terribly."

Anirban Lahiri is playing in India (Image via Getty)

Anirban Lahiri added:

"I hit my irons all over the place. I don't think I had a half-decent look at birdie until the 9th hole. I scrambled really well. Didn't have my best. I think I just need to keep playing to get into a rhythm and start getting into tournament rhythms where you start seeing shots and feeling shots and shaping shots. It was a bit lacking through the day."

The Indian golfer did say he was proud of how he persisted and fought but that it wasn't an overall strong performance on his India debut. Still, Lahiri is not far off the leaderboard.

He's five shots back of Joaquin Niemann for the lead with plenty of tournament left. He hopes to both have his best stuff tomorrow and that the course isn't as difficult to navigate as it has been today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback