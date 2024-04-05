Anna Davis misses cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf due to penalties for the second year in a row 

Anna Davis, one of the favorites to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur, will have to return empty-handed for another year. The 18-year-old failed to qualify for the final round of the tournament due to a slow-play penalty.

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur is taking place at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club from April 3 to 6. The first and second rounds were played on April 3 and 4, respectively, at Champions Retreat Golf Club, while the final round will be played on April 6 at Augusta National.

Davis was warned about her slow play several times during the second round at Champions Retreat. She was given her first warning on the fifth hole. On the 17th hole, the American received a one-shot penalty, which resulted in her not securing a birdie on the par-five 18th. She missed qualifying for the round by just one stroke after scoring a six-over-par 78.

Anna Davis won the third Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2022 at the age of 16. The South Californian prodigy emerged into the limelight after an impressive final-round score of 3-under 69. She is currently ranked number 38 in the women's rankings.

Anna Davis opened up about receiving a penalty last year

After winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2022, Anna Davis hasn't been able to qualify for the tournament's final round for two consecutive years.

Last year, Davis incurred a four-stroke penalty on her first hole. She got charged after she played lift, clean, and place from the rough, which was against local rules. The rules state that the technique could be used only in the mown areas. The momentum was lost and she carded a disappointing 9 on the par 5 and couldn't bounce back. She went on to miss the cut by two shots.

Anna Davis was asked about last year's penalty she received earlier this week. She said she was amused after being handed the card by a tournament official indicating the implementation of preferred lies for the first round.

"I wasn’t really thinking about it. I just kind of ignored what happened last year. It’s just kind of laughable now. That’s all you can really do about it," she said in a statement.

Davis is currently a freshman at Auburn and this is her back-to-back setback. Rachel Heck and Carolina Lopez-Chacarra also fell short of making the cut, thus missing Sunday's final at the Augusta National.

Leading the scoreboard is England's Lottie Woad with a score of -5 after securing a second-round 71. Trailing closely behind are American duo Gianna Clemente and Maisie Filler, both sitting two shots at -3. Despite missing the cut, Anna Davis is slated to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.