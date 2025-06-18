Annika Sorenstam appreciates Paige Spiranac’s effort in growing golf 

As a content creator, Paige Spiranac has faced criticism from netizens on numerous occasions. Now, her efforts to bring growth in women's golf have been praised by Annika Sorenstam.

Spiranac was a promising amateur golfer in the 2010s. She had a wonderful time in 2016 when Paige secured a Cactus Tour victory and even made the cut at the Scottish Open in the Ladies European Tour. However, shortly after Paige Spiranac failed to earn her LPGA Tour card, she stepped into the world of content creation. Today, she is one of the top golf-related content creators.

Annika Sorenstam, a legendary figure in the LPGA Tour, recently talked about golf influencers and Spiranac's impact. The 10-time major champion's opinion on Paige Spiranac was highlighted by Golf Forever through an Instagram post.

Sorenstam, while talking to Fox News Digital, recently provided her view about Spiranac and all golf social media influencers. According to her, all golf-related content creators bring a new perspective to the game.

"I think it's great. I just want more people to play, to enjoy it, to have a good time, and experience it, whether it comes from traditional golfers, you know, the way we used to watch it on TV or read about it in magazines or whatever," Sorenstam said.

Annika also reflected on how times have changed in golf and how the content creators are helping in the dissemination of information related to the game.

"Nowadays, information is shared differently, people get information in different places, so I think it is great. They bring a different view or perspective into the sport. Whether it is fashion or trick shots, I mean they all have a little niche," she added.

Paige Spiranac’s contribution to the sport has not stopped, despite her failing the 2016 LPGA Tour Qualifier. For years, she has used her social media influence to make people aware of the sport. From time to time, Spiranac has shared her thoughts and raised her voice on complex issues like the pace of play.

Apart from her social media presence, the American Model hasn't stopped playing golf. Last year, she got a reaction from Sorenstam's husband on social media for her golfing skills.

When Annika Sorenstam's husband reacted to Paige Spiranac's golfing skills

Before she left the sport, Spiranac won the popular 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play title and even became the West Region Player of the Year twice. She often participates in friendly golf challenges and urges fans to do the same, the recent one being a collaboration with Blue Tees Golf.

Last year, NUCLR Golf shared a video of Paige Spiranac showcasing her golf swings. Through the post on X (previously Twitter), they asked fans if anyone would be able to beat Spiranac in an 18-hole match.

Sorenstam's partner, Mike McGee, responded to the post by indirectly praising Spiranac's golfing skills.

"Zero chance."

Take a look at McGee's comment below:

Spiranac's golfing skills were on show at this year's Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Club's back nine. Along with Tyler Tony, and Matt Scharf, Paige faced popular names like Josh Kelley and Sabrina Andolpho. At the end of the tournament, Spiranac's team ended with a T2 finish with a total 8 over par score.

