Anthony Kim fires back at troll who asked him about his 'genitals'

A troll commented on Anthony Kim’s pictures, asking inappropriate questions about his body. The American professional golfer fired back at the social media user, calling him a “strange guy.”

Kim turned pro in 2006 and was a player on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He has three PGA Tour wins, including the 2008 AT&T National and the 2010 Shell Houston Open. The 39-year-old golfer suffered an injury in 2012 and took a 12-year hiatus from the game. When he returned in 2024, he joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league.

Anthony Kim posted pictures on X from a golf day out with his daughter Bella, and a troll left unsettling comments on the pictures. The comment was deleted by X, but Kim posted the interaction on his Instagram story, saying:

“In this post that has since been deleted by @X, he [troll] posted a picture of my daughter and I asking about my genitals 😂 strange guy @patty_cakes_9 is”

Still taken from Anthony Kim's Instagram Story_Image source: Instagram/@anthonykimofficial

In one of his interactions with the troll, the LIV Golfer admitted that he didn’t want to “fight."

“@pattycakes8008 U don’t EVER talk about my family and kids? Very bad 2 b fighting on @X w high schools as an adult. Wonder Y ur posts got removed and suspended acct? 🤔 I don’t wanna fight w u I ❤️ U but U crashing out and writing messages all day is pretty entertaining. Have a Gr8 day,” Kim said.

Anthony Kim also shared a post on Instagram, saying his morning routine involved writing in his gratitude journal and taking the social media troll for a “dog walk.”

Anthony Kim shared details about a leg injury that could have led to a stroke

Last month, Anthony Kim suffered an injury to his right leg, which turned out to be a blood clot. The LIV Golfer shared a post on Instagram detailing how he lost sensation in his right leg during LIV Golf Riyadh and had to seek medical attention when his symptoms got worse.

“When I got to Riyadh I felt flu like symptoms & couldn’t feel my right leg but mostly the bottom of my right foot but didn’t wanna make it a big deal. Once I got 2 Australia and was throwing up all night every night I sensed something was wrong. When I got back I was told I had vertigo but more tests needed. Just for safety got an ultrasound on my leg which found a blood clot in my calf,” Kim said.

“If life has taught me anything it’s to apprec8 all ur blessings & I was not recognizing how gr8ful I should B. I def didn’t take this health thing seriously but 2 hear I could have had a stroke or ❤️ attack on the flight was a much needed wake up call 2 get back 2 my main focus family, sobriety effort& attitude w gratitude," he continued.

"With that being said the swelling in my shin, calf & knee should go down where I will have feeling back in a few weeks & w medication 4 6 months this should go away,” he added.

Anthony Kim recovered from the leg injury and was able to compete in LIV Golf Singapore, where he finished in T47 with five-under.

