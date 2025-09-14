Anthony Kim lauds Morgan Wallen's message to Erika Kirk after Charlie Kirk's assassination in Utah

Anthony Kim has been quite vocal on social media following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. Yesterday, the former LIV golfer praised country music singer Morgan Wallen for sending a heartfelt message to Kirk's wife, Erika.

On September 10, 2025, Kirk was fatally shot while he was speaking at a public event in Utah Valley University. The Co-founder of Turning Point USA was taken to the hospital almost immediately, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Morgan Wallen recently addressed Erica Kirk and said that he and his family have sent prayers. According to the Instagram account titled 'morgan_wallen_news', the singer said:

"I just wanted to let Erica Kirk know that me & my family are sending prayers her way"

Yesterday (September 13), Anthony Kim shared this news on his Instagram story and praised the country music singer for this move. The professional golfer wrote in the caption of his story:

"Legendary"

Screenshot from Kim's Instagram story / Source: @anthonykimofficial on IG

This is not the first time Kim has praised Wallen. Back in March 2025, the country music artist was going to release his new album titled 'I'm The Problem'. Anthony Kim shared an Instagram story talking about how the singer's upcoming album was going to be '🔥'. The professional golfer also praised Wallen for overcoming the struggles he had faced along the way.

Kirk's unfortunate assassination saw Anthony Kim take a firm stand and strongly condemn this violent act. On his X account (previously Twitter), the golfer slammed Kamala Harris' former running mate Tim Walz multiple times for his past statements. Kim also called out US Representative Jasmine Crockett for allegedly screaming while the House Chamber was observing a silent moment held in response to Kirk's death.

Anthony Kim sent prayers to Charlie Kirk's wife, Erica Kirk, and their children

The young conservative activist's death witnessed support pouring in from a huge section of people. After Kirk's death, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, posted a heartfelt note on his Truth Social, which was shared on X by US Vice President JD Vance. Kim reposted Vance's post on his X timeline and also sent prayers for Charlie Kirk's family. Anthony Kim wrote in his X post dated September 11, 2025:

"Unfu*king believable. @charliekirk11 Prayers for his family🇺🇸❤️ ... The people making videos of his death R pieces of 💩."

Screenshot from Kim's tweet of sending prayers to Kirk's family / Source: @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Apart from slamming people who allegedly videotaped Kirk's death, Kim has been active in criticising those who made fun of this tragic incident. The recently-relegated LIV golfer has openly slammed a nurse named Shelly Harmon, who wanted to start a GoFundMe for Kirk's shooter. In terms of criticism, Kim went all in and further questioned whether Harmon was related to Minnesota Governor and Democrat Tim Walz.

