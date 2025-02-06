Anthony Kim makes odd remark on PGA Tour as he announces big comeback to LIV Golf

Anthony Kim recently made a curious comment on the PGA Tour while discussing his performance in the 2025 LIV Golf League. While in Riyadh this week, Kim made the comment in an interview with Mike McAllister, an editorial director for the PIF-backed Saudi golf league.

Last year, Kim made his LIV Golf debut at the Jeddah event, which was one of his 11 starts in the golf league. During his debut season, Kim's best performance included a 6-under 204 at the Greenbrier, tying for 36th place. As Anthony Kim steps into his second year with LIV Golf, he talked about his expectations for the future (via @thegolfeditor/Underdog_Golf on X):

“My goal is to contend and win tournaments. I actually feel like my best golf is ahead of me, including from when I played on the PGA Tour. I’m swinging it as good as I ever have. I’m thinking very clearly. Now I just got to put it all together.”

This is coming from Anthony Kim, who was a part of the PGA Tour and won three times between 2008 and 2010. Kim's statement seems to be harsh considering that he is implying that his best performance is yet to come at LIV Golf. This stance comes at a time when LIV players still can't compete in regular PGA events and are not yet included in the OWGR.

Following spinal fusion surgery, addiction and surgery on his left Achilles tendon, Anthony Kim took a 12-year hiatus. After playing the first round of the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, his withdrawal from Quail Hollow marked his professional retirement. Finally, in 2023, Kim returned to professional golf at the LIV Golf Jeddah.

He finished the event with a 16-over 226 and tied for 53rd place. In his conversation with Mike McAllister, LIV golfer Anthony Kim also talked about his performance in the league last year.

“I want to be contending to win golf tournaments. That’s never changed. Even though I was unprepared last year, that was my mindset. Obviously I failed miserably, but I knew I was working towards this season and I was using last season as practice," he said.

How did Anthony Kim perform in 2024?

Last year, Kim finished his debut season tied for 56th on the LIV Golf Individual Standings. His comeback round at the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah was a 6-over 76 and he was tied for last place after three rounds.

Although he scored zero wins in last year's LIV Golf, here's a look at Anthony Kim's 2024 performance:

LIV Golf Jeddah , 53, 76-76-74, 226 (+16)

, 53, 76-76-74, 226 (+16) LIV Golf Hong Kong , 50, 76-72-65, 213 (+3)

, 50, 76-72-65, 213 (+3) LIV Golf Miami , 53, 76-81-80, 237 (+21)

, 53, 76-81-80, 237 (+21) LIV Golf Adelaide , 54, 71-72-79, 222 (+6)

, 54, 71-72-79, 222 (+6) LIV Golf Singapore , T52, 69-75-75, 219 (+6)

, T52, 69-75-75, 219 (+6) LIV Golf Houston , T48, 73-76-71, 220 (+4)

, T48, 73-76-71, 220 (+4) LIV Golf Nashville , T46, 74-68-71, 213 (E)

, T46, 74-68-71, 213 (E) LIV Golf Andalucia , T49, 73-72-82, 227 (+14)

, T49, 73-72-82, 227 (+14) LIV Golf United Kingdom , T46, 76-69-71, 216 (+3)

, T46, 76-69-71, 216 (+3) LIV Golf Greenbrier , 36, 69-70-65, 204 (-6)

, 36, 69-70-65, 204 (-6) LIV Golf Chicago, T42, 71-73-70, 214 (+4)

Anthony Kim is ready to start his 2025 LIV Golf season while maintaining his wild card status in the Saudi league. Kim will play in the LIV Golf Riyadh Lights Out event on Thursday (February 6). The American professional will tee off from the sixth tee alongside Anirban Lahiri and Bubba Watson.

