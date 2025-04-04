Anthony Kim makes a playful comment about President Donald Trump's election wins ahead of LIV Golf Miami visit 

Ahead of Donald Trump's LIV Golf Miami event visit on Thursday, April 3, Anthony Kim counted the US President's election wins in a funny way. The LIV Golf star shared it on social media.

Trump won the US Presidential election twice, in 2016 and 2024. Kim, meanwhile, is taking part in the LIV Golf Miami event at Trump National Doral. He posted a snap with his daughter on his Instagram story on Thursday.

The duo posed on the course, showing a peace sign to the camera. The sign requires people to hold up their front-facing index and middle finger, also a commonly used sign to gesture two.

Kim used the dual meaning to give his hilarious take on the number of times Trump has won the elections. The former wrote in his story:

"How many times did Donald Trump win the US elections?"

Anthony Kim with his daughter (Image via @anthonykimofficial)

LIV Golf will hold its first US event in Miami this week at US President Donald Trump's golf course. It will be the fifth fixture in their 14-event calendar this season. Trump had also visited the course on Thursday and is expected to give a speech at a dinner with all the LIV Golf players.

His son, Eric Trump, had taken part in the Pro-Am earlier on Thursday. He was seen driving the golf cart that Trump arrived in.

"Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge" - US President Donald Trump on LIV Golf x PGA Tour peace deal

US President Donald Trump at the LIV Golf Miami - First Round (Source: Imagn)

Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has actively taken part in the LIV Golf x PGA Tour peace deal negotiations. He spoke about the merger again on the flight to visit the LIV Golf Miami event at his course on Thursday.

"Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge. That’ll be good. I’m involved in that too. But hopefully we’re going to get the two tours to merge. You have the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. And I think having them merge would be a great thing," he said via AP News.

Previously, PGA Tour Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had visited the White House to discuss the deal. According to reports, Trump had even hosted the PGA Tour and LIV Golf leadership at the official residence for a round of talks.

