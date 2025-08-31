Anthony Kim reveals adorable "new coach" after being relegated from LIV Golf

Anthony Kim was recently relegated from LIV Golf, making LIV Golf Indianapolis his final event on tour. The golfer was unable to perform consistently throughout the season, making him eventually dropping into the drop zone. Since then, Kim has provided regular updates to his fans via social media channels, and he recently announced that he got a new coach, not a professional, but an adorable one.
On August 31, the 40-year-old golfer shared a video on X of himself practising golf swings while his daughter cheered him on from the sidelines. Anthony Kim adores his daughter Bella and has been working hard to rebuild his life for her. He even joined LIV Golf in the first place to be an idol father to his daughter.
In the caption of his practice video on X, Anthony Kim stated that Bella is his new coach and that since assigning her, he has been able to play 1% better than before. Kim also endorsed the "Sober is Dope" campaign in the caption of his X post. The caption to the post stated,
"Got a new coach❤️ #girldad 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥"
In recent times, Anthony Kim has also addressed fans, thanking them for their support throughout his return to golf. But at the same time, Kim recently addressed the fans who have been constantly criticising him for his inconsistent golf performance. In one of his recent posts on X, the golfer mentioned how he has received hate from those who cannot even enter the course where he is playing.
Kim's X post read,
"Lotta people h8 N from outside the club, they can’t even get in. LEGGGGO"
Aside from his golf practice, Kim called out the California governor in a recent X post.
Anthony Kim blames California's governor for the state's high crime rates
Anthony Kim recently commented on California Governor Gavin Newsom after he was called out by political pundit Gunther Eagleman, who posted a video detailing Newsom's background. In the video, he describes how Newsom cheated on his wife with a campaign staffer. The caption of this X post stated,
"🚨 BOMBSHELL! In my search of @GavinNewsom's history, I just found the ONE THING he doesn't want to be shared! Gavin CHEATED on his wife with his campaign manager. He HATES this being brought up! He broke the man code! It would be a shame if this went viral."
Anthony Kim reposted this X post, emphasising how California is not working out properly, with high crime rates and homelessness. The golfer emphasised in his caption,
"Never did I imagine I would support @spencerpratt over a governor BUT @GavinNewsom is 🗑️. He does NOT care about CA as Homelessness & crime R terrible in CA. Also, @KarenBassLA is ignorant🤷♂️. SOBER is DOPE🔥"
Kim has been quite loud about his political beliefs on X, even claiming multiple times that he is a huge Donald Trump supporter.