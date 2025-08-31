Anthony Kim reveals adorable "new coach" after being relegated from LIV Golf

Anthony Kim was recently relegated from LIV Golf, making LIV Golf Indianapolis his final event on tour. The golfer was unable to perform consistently throughout the season, making him eventually dropping into the drop zone. Since then, Kim has provided regular updates to his fans via social media channels, and he recently announced that he got a new coach, not a professional, but an adorable one.

Ad

On August 31, the 40-year-old golfer shared a video on X of himself practising golf swings while his daughter cheered him on from the sidelines. Anthony Kim adores his daughter Bella and has been working hard to rebuild his life for her. He even joined LIV Golf in the first place to be an idol father to his daughter.

In the caption of his practice video on X, Anthony Kim stated that Bella is his new coach and that since assigning her, he has been able to play 1% better than before. Kim also endorsed the "Sober is Dope" campaign in the caption of his X post. The caption to the post stated,

Ad

Trending

"Got a new coach❤️ #girldad 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥"

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf Got a new coach❤️ #girldad 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥

Ad

In recent times, Anthony Kim has also addressed fans, thanking them for their support throughout his return to golf. But at the same time, Kim recently addressed the fans who have been constantly criticising him for his inconsistent golf performance. In one of his recent posts on X, the golfer mentioned how he has received hate from those who cannot even enter the course where he is playing.

Kim's X post read,

Ad

"Lotta people h8 N from outside the club, they can’t even get in. LEGGGGO"

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf Lotta people h8 N from outside the club they can’t even get in. LEGGGGO😂

Ad

Aside from his golf practice, Kim called out the California governor in a recent X post.

Anthony Kim blames California's governor for the state's high crime rates

LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One - Source: Getty

Anthony Kim recently commented on California Governor Gavin Newsom after he was called out by political pundit Gunther Eagleman, who posted a video detailing Newsom's background. In the video, he describes how Newsom cheated on his wife with a campaign staffer. The caption of this X post stated,

Ad

"🚨 BOMBSHELL! In my search of @GavinNewsom's history, I just found the ONE THING he doesn't want to be shared! Gavin CHEATED on his wife with his campaign manager. He HATES this being brought up! He broke the man code! It would be a shame if this went viral."

Anthony Kim reposted this X post, emphasising how California is not working out properly, with high crime rates and homelessness. The golfer emphasised in his caption,

Ad

"Never did I imagine I would support @spencerpratt over a governor BUT @GavinNewsom is 🗑️. He does NOT care about CA as Homelessness & crime R terrible in CA. Also, @KarenBassLA is ignorant🤷‍♂️. SOBER is DOPE🔥"

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf Never did I imagine I would support @spencerpratt over a governor BUT @GavinNewsom is 🗑️. He does NOT care about CA as Homelessness &amp; crime R terrible in CA. Also @KarenBassLA is ignorant🤷‍♂️. SOBER is DOPE🔥

Kim has been quite loud about his political beliefs on X, even claiming multiple times that he is a huge Donald Trump supporter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More