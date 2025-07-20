“Anything can happen” – Rory McIlroy not ruling himself out in Open Championship battle with Scottie Scheffler

World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy is in contention at the 2025 Open Championship, sitting a few shots behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is in the lead. Ahead of the final round, the Northern Irish golfer admitted that although he knows it's going to be a challenge, he won’t back down because anything can happen.

McIlroy scored 5-under 66 on moving day at Royal Portrush, bringing his total score across 54 holes to 8-under 205. Six shots ahead of him, Scheffler is firmly in the lead with 14-under 199. During a post-round interview, the 29-time PGA Tour winner was asked to share what fans should expect in the final round showdown. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“Yeah, look, I've got more than half a chance. I've got a chance. I need to get off to a great start like I did today, and if I can do that, anything can happen. I've come from a few shots behind before at big tournaments and was able to win. If I can get off to one of those hot starts again, maybe Scottie feels a little bit of that a couple of groups behind, and you never know.”

Rory McIlroy lauded Scottie Scheffler as the “best player in the world right now,” saying that his greatness is clear for everyone to see. He admitted that it’s going to be a “tall order” to catch up to him in the final round, but he’s looking forward to the challenge, nonetheless.

As a Grand Slam winner, McIlroy has won the Open Championship in the past. He claimed the title in 2014, when the tournament was held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, winning by two shots ahead of the runners-up. Meanwhile, Scheffler has yet to win an Open Championship. His best result so far is a tie for seventh place, which was recorded in last year’s tournament.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 Open Championship, Round 3?

Rory McIlroy captured during the third round of the 2025 Open Championship - Image Source: Imagn

In what he referred to as a “hot start,” Rory McIlroy kicked off his third round at the 2025 Open Championship with two straight birdies on the first and second holes. He shot another birdie on the par-4 fourth and went bogey-free on the front nine.

McIlroy encountered his first and only bogey of the day on the par-4 11th hole after he accidentally unearthed a golf ball buried in the rough in a bizarre incident. He then shot a beautiful eagle on the par-5 12th hole and the final birdie of the day on the 15th.

Rory McIlroy's performance pushed him eight spots up the provisional leaderboard. He is now tied for fourth with Chris Gotterup, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton.

