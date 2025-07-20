  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Rory McIlroy got balls"; "Low point magic" - Fans react to 5x major champ’s accidental two-ball shot at The Open

"Rory McIlroy got balls"; "Low point magic" - Fans react to 5x major champ’s accidental two-ball shot at The Open

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 20, 2025 00:27 GMT
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy - Image Source: Imagn

The 2025 Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush, and Rory McIlroy is in contention. On moving day, the World No. 2 golfer accidentally unearthed a second ball while taking his ball out of the rough. Fans online have reacted to the unexpected incident, calling it “magic.”

Ad

During the tournament’s third round, Rory McIlroy’s ball on the 11th hole found the rough and was lying on a bed of thick grass. He then steadied himself and took a powerful shot that sent his ball flying into the air. However, another ball immediately popped up at the same spot where his ball had been.

Confused, the five-time Major champion picked up the ball and stared at it, while also watching his ball mid-flight. Apparently, the second ball had been buried just beneath the surface of the rough, where his original ball had landed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One fan reacted to the video, saying,

“Rory got balls.”
Ad

Another fan wrote,

“Low point magic.”
Ad

One fan analyzed the situation, saying,

“Somewhere out there that’s someone’s lost ball.They never found it and they never realised a grand slam winner would ever play it. Now there’s a story golf press to investigate? The first clue is in the gorse Rory threw it to. There’s someone in Wisconsin with a lot to answer for?”
Ad

Another fan on X referred to the shot as magical.

“That shot didn’t just defy gravity, it rewrote the rules. Rory’s got that quiet kind of magic that leaves you speechless 🪄💫”

A user pointed out that Rory McIlroy narrowly escaped being penalized for the two-ball shot.

“Would have been a two-stroke penalty if it hit his right foot. Very, very lucky.”
Ad

Another user hilariously wrote,

“Was waiting for Rory to say something like ‘hey, this is the ball I lost here when I was 16.’”

Rory McIlroy fired four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey on the 11th hole, which marked his only bogey of the day. He finished the round with a 5-under and is now tied for fourth place with a total of 8-under. Meanwhile, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is six strokes ahead, at the top of the leaderboard.

Ad

Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from the 2025 Open Championship, Round 3

Here’s a look at Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 Open Championship:

Round 3

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications