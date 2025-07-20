"Rory McIlroy got balls"; "Low point magic" - Fans react to 5x major champ’s accidental two-ball shot at The Open

The 2025 Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush, and Rory McIlroy is in contention. On moving day, the World No. 2 golfer accidentally unearthed a second ball while taking his ball out of the rough. Fans online have reacted to the unexpected incident, calling it “magic.”During the tournament’s third round, Rory McIlroy’s ball on the 11th hole found the rough and was lying on a bed of thick grass. He then steadied himself and took a powerful shot that sent his ball flying into the air. However, another ball immediately popped up at the same spot where his ball had been.Confused, the five-time Major champion picked up the ball and stared at it, while also watching his ball mid-flight. Apparently, the second ball had been buried just beneath the surface of the rough, where his original ball had landed.One fan reacted to the video, saying,“Rory got balls.”Another fan wrote,“Low point magic.”One fan analyzed the situation, saying,“Somewhere out there that’s someone’s lost ball.They never found it and they never realised a grand slam winner would ever play it. Now there’s a story golf press to investigate? The first clue is in the gorse Rory threw it to. There’s someone in Wisconsin with a lot to answer for?”Another fan on X referred to the shot as magical.“That shot didn’t just defy gravity, it rewrote the rules. Rory’s got that quiet kind of magic that leaves you speechless 🪄💫”A user pointed out that Rory McIlroy narrowly escaped being penalized for the two-ball shot.“Would have been a two-stroke penalty if it hit his right foot. Very, very lucky.”Another user hilariously wrote,“Was waiting for Rory to say something like ‘hey, this is the ball I lost here when I was 16.’”Rory McIlroy fired four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey on the 11th hole, which marked his only bogey of the day. He finished the round with a 5-under and is now tied for fourth place with a total of 8-under. Meanwhile, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is six strokes ahead, at the top of the leaderboard.Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from the 2025 Open Championship, Round 3Here’s a look at Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 Open Championship:Round 3Hole 1 (par 4) - 3Hole 2 (par 5) - 4Hole 3 (par 3) - 3Hole 4 (par 4) - 3Hole 5 (par 4) - 4Hole 6 (par 3) - 3Hole 7 (par 5) - 5Hole 8 (par 4) - 4Hole 9 (par 4) - 4Hole 10 (par 4) - 4Hole 11 (par 4) - 5Hole 12 (par 5) - 3Hole 13 (par 3) - 3Hole 14 (par 4) - 4Hole 15 (par 4) - 3Hole 16 (par 3) - 3Hole 17 (par 4) - 4Hole 18 (par 4) - 4