Aramco Saudi Ladies International 2024: Final leaderboard and prize money payout of $5,000,000 explored

The fifth edition of Aramco Saudi Ladies International is now in the books. The event was the second in the current Ladies European Tour season and is well known for its high purse of $5,000,000.

Patty Tavatanakit won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International 2024 to return to the winner's circle by earning $697,743.00. The Thai had not won since the 2021 Chevron Championship.

Expand Tweet

Aramco Saudi Ladies International 2024: Final leaderboard and prize money payout

Below is the final leaderboard of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International 2024. Each player's winnings are included:

1 Patty Tavatanakit -18 $697,743.00

2 Esther Henseleit -11 $418,645.80

T3 Minami Katsu -9 $244,210.05

T3 Charley Hull -9 $244,210.05

5 Chanettee Wannasaen -8 $167,458.32

6 Emily Kristine Pedersen -7 $144,200.22

T7 Alice Hewson -6 $119,391.58

T7 So Mi Lee -6 $119,391.58

T7 Yuka Saso -6 $119,391.58

T10 Ashleigh Buhai -5 $104,661.45

T10 Carlota Ciganda -5 $104,661.45

T12 Alexandra Forsterling -4 $95,358.21

T12 Georgia Hall -4 $95,358.21

T14 Pornanong Phatlum -3 $83,147.71

T14 Stephanie Kyriacou -3 $83,147.71

T14 Lucy Li -3 $83,147.71

T14 Alessandra Fanali -3 $83,147.71

T18 Yu Liu -2 $71,727.98

T18 Paula Reto -2 $71,727.98

T18 Alexa Pano -2 $71,727.98

T18 Manon De Roey -2 $71,727.98

T18 Amy Yang -2 $71,727.98

T23 Chiara Noja -1 $57,912.67

T23 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 $57,912.67

T23 Nicole Broch Estrup -1 $57,912.67

T23 Minbyeol Kim -1 $57,912.67

T23 Peiyun Chien-1 $57,912.67

T23 Olivia Cowan -1 $57,912.67

T29 Celine Borge E $43,647.70

T29 Linn Grant E $43,647.70

T29 Aline Krauter E $43,647.70

T29 Albane Valenzuela E $43,647.70

T29 Jae Hee Kim E $43,647.70

T29 Leona Maguire E $43,647.70

T35 Jeong Mee Hwang +1 $33,491.66

T35 Anne Van Dam +1 $33,491.66

T35 Mao Saigo +1 $33,491.66

T35 Cara Gainer +1 $33,491.66

T35 Caroline Hedwall +1 $33,491.66

T35 Johanna Gustavsson +1 $33,491.66

T35 Yujin Sung +1 $33,491.66

T42 Lexi Thompson +2 $23,897.70

T42 Morgane Metraux +2 $23,897.70

T42 Bailey Tardy +2 $23,897.70

T42 Pajaree Anannarukarn +2 $23,897.70

T42 Sarah Schober +2 $23,897.70

T42 Yuna Nishimura +2 $23,897.70

T42 Ayaka Furue +2 $23,897.70

T42 Kirsten Rudgeley $223,897.70

T50 Pia Babnik +3 $19,846.91

T50 Grace Kim +3 $19,846.91

T50 Celine Herbin +3 $19,846.91

53 Lindy Duncan +4 $18,606.48

54 Maha Haddioui +5 $18,141.32

T55 Emma Grechi +6 $16,513.25

T55 Ursula Wikstrom +6 $16,513.25

T57 Sara Kouskova +7 $15,117.77

T57 Lisa Pettersson +7 $15,117.77

59 Nataliya Guseva +8 $14,420.02

T60 Jiyai Shin +9 $13,722.28

T60 Jana Melichova +9 $13,722.28

T62 Jung Min Hong +10 $12,791.96

T62 Minsun Kim +10 $12,791.96

T64 Trichat Cheenglab +11 $11,861.63

T64 Emma Spitz +11 $11,861.63

Aramco Saudi Ladies International 2024 highlights

Patty Tavatanakit dominated the Aramco Saudi Ladies International from start to finish with rounds of 66, 70, 69 and 65 for a final score of 18 under. Her seven-stroke margin of victory is the biggest ever achieved in this event so far.

Esther Henseleit finished in second place, while Minami Katsu, Charley Hull and Chanettee Wannasaen completed the Top 5.

Several other relevant players were present in the field. This included Lexi Thompson and Ayaka Furue (T42, 2 over), Leona Maguire and Linn Grant (T29, even par), Alexa Pano (T18, 2 under), Georgia Hall (T12, 4 under), Ashleigh Buhai and Carlota Ciganda (T10, 5 under), Yuka Saso (T7, 6 under) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (6, 7 under).