As Amanda Balionis tries raising funds for Texas floods, Tony Finau’s wife shares devastating news from the disaster

Amid the flash floods in Texas, Amanda Balionis and her NGO recently started a fundraising campaign on social media. In the middle of all this, Tony Finau's wife has now shared a heartbreaking update on her Instagram story.

It all began on July 4th, as Texas Hill Country witnessed a huge storm. The unprecedented heavy rain caused water from Guadalupe river to sweep away lives and houses in Kerr Country. As per reports, water level in the river rose up to 8 meters, which caused banks to explode.

Amanda Balionis, the president and founder of Puppies and Golf, shared a fundraising campaign after the death toll reached 100. Today, Tony Finau’s wife, Alayna Finau shared devastating news of a tragic death.

Finau’s Instagram story highlighted the death of two sisters in Texas floods, who were found with their hands locked. Take a look at what she wrote in the caption:

"Oh My heart! 😭💔"

Screenshot from Finau's wife's Instagram story/IG: laynafinau

Amanda Balionis has focused her efforts in raising money for four shelters in the Texas flash floods. Puppies & Golf is aiming to raise around $20,000 through their social media campaign to contribute for the wellness of animals affected in these floods.

Yesterday, Balionis shared a post along with her NGO to let her followers know of the drive:

"We're launching a one-week fundraiser to support four incredible shelters doing life-saving work in Texas... These shelters are in urgent need of supplies and support following recent challenges. You can make a difference by donating to our fundraiser..."

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Amanda Balionis has started the cause amid one of the most devastating natural calamities. The Texas Floods have causes massive damage in Central Texas including Travis, Burnett, Kendall and Tom Green Counties.

The CBS Reporter also shared some stories, giving her followers a hint on how her NGO is carrying out the work.

Amanda Balionis shares honest admission about Puppies and Golf

Puppies and Golf was first founded back in 2020 by Balionis. The Broadcast Journalist started this non-profit organization as a response to the dogs in need of a shelter and forever home.

With floodwaters raging through Texas and the death toll rising since July 4, Amanda Balionis and her organization has started to act. Yesterday, the CBS Reporter shared a message via a story on her Instagram profile. She said, while talking about her organization:

"...just wanted to pop on here to talk about how Puppies and Golf is activating in response to these horrific floods in Texas. And I will say I'm so proud of the work that we have been able to do as a foundation..."

Screenshot taken from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Puppies and Golf have been quite active for different causes and have responded during calamities. Last year, their response following the damage by Hurricane Helene was quick. Balionis and her NGO managed to raise close to $28.6k to aid different shelters and homes.

