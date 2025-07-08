Amanda Balionis' NGO announces major initiative for shelters doing "life saving work" amid Texas flash flood

Amanda Balionis and her NGO recently shared an update through their social media accounts. Puppies and Golf announced that they will be actively making contributions towards shelters in the middle of the disastrous Texas flash floods.

Ad

On July 4, 2025, a huge storm struck the Texas Hill Country, followed by a heavy downpour. Within an hour of the calamity, water swept down into the Guadalupe River, causing the water level to rise more than 8 meters. This caused the banks to burst, leading to a significant death toll in Kerr County.

Amanda Balionis' NGO's post comes after reports that at least 100 deaths have rocked through Texas. The floodwaters have swept away people, major infrastructure, homes, and other animals in the locality.

Ad

Trending

Puppies & Golf has taken a heartwarming initiative via a fundraising campaign spanning a whole week, with a target of raising $20,000 and distributing it evenly among four animal shelters.

Amanda Balionis' NGO announced this drive through a post on their Instagram handle:

"We're launching a one-week fundraiser to support four incredible shelters doing life-saving work in Texas. Our goal is to raise $20,000 to split between them, and we need your help. These shelters are in urgent need of supplies and support..."

Ad

"You can make a difference by donating to our fundraiser, purchasing items from their wishlists, or fostering if you're local. Please consider giving if you're able and share to help us spread the word..."

Take a look at the full Instagram post shared by Amanda Balionis' NGO, Puppies & Golf:

Ad

The fundraiser will distribute the money among shelters named Austin Pets Alive, Kerrville Pets Alive, SPCA of Texas, and Blueberry Hill Farm + Rescue.

Amanda Balionis, a Broadcast Journalist working for CBS Golf, uses her social media reach to help out her furry friends. Besides fundraising campaigns, she often collaborates with other dog shelters, providing a network for help during crises.

When Amanda Balionis and her NGO raised funds for Hurricane Helene

Last year, in September, a massive hurricane raged through the United States, wreaking havoc across North Carolina. The U.S. tropical storm ended up causing unprecedented damage throughout, but Balionis did not shy away from extending a helping hand.

Ad

The CBS reporter and her NGO initiated a fundraiser for providing animals with rescue options and a safe shelter. Amanda Balionis shared the link to the fundraiser through an Instagram post. Take a look:

Ad

The aid from Puppies and Golf came shortly after Hurricane Helene engulfed properties and lives. Balionis and her NGO amassed more than $28,688 through their campaign for the natural calamity. The money was shared among the five animal shelters with whom Puppies & Golf partnered.

Hurricane Helene currently ranks 5th on the leaderboard of the costliest U.S. Tropical Cyclones. Apart from claiming around 251 lives nationwide, NOAA/NCEI estimates show a total damage worth $78.7 billion. According to Associated Press, the storm damaged 160 water and sewer systems, atleast 6,000 miles of roads, and an estimated 12,600 homes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More