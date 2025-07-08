Amanda Balionis' NGO announces major initiative for shelters doing "life saving work" amid Texas flash flood

Amanda Balionis and her NGO recently shared an update through their social media accounts. Puppies and Golf announced that they will be actively making contributions towards shelters in the middle of the disastrous Texas flash floods.
On July 4, 2025, a huge storm struck the Texas Hill Country, followed by a heavy downpour. Within an hour of the calamity, water swept down into the Guadalupe River, causing the water level to rise more than 8 meters. This caused the banks to burst, leading to a significant death toll in Kerr County.
Amanda Balionis' NGO's post comes after reports that at least 100 deaths have rocked through Texas. The floodwaters have swept away people, major infrastructure, homes, and other animals in the locality.
Puppies & Golf has taken a heartwarming initiative via a fundraising campaign spanning a whole week, with a target of raising $20,000 and distributing it evenly among four animal shelters.
Amanda Balionis' NGO announced this drive through a post on their Instagram handle:
"We're launching a one-week fundraiser to support four incredible shelters doing life-saving work in Texas. Our goal is to raise $20,000 to split between them, and we need your help. These shelters are in urgent need of supplies and support..."
"You can make a difference by donating to our fundraiser, purchasing items from their wishlists, or fostering if you're local. Please consider giving if you're able and share to help us spread the word..."
Take a look at the full Instagram post shared by Amanda Balionis' NGO, Puppies & Golf:
The fundraiser will distribute the money among shelters named Austin Pets Alive, Kerrville Pets Alive, SPCA of Texas, and Blueberry Hill Farm + Rescue.
Amanda Balionis, a Broadcast Journalist working for CBS Golf, uses her social media reach to help out her furry friends. Besides fundraising campaigns, she often collaborates with other dog shelters, providing a network for help during crises.
When Amanda Balionis and her NGO raised funds for Hurricane Helene
Last year, in September, a massive hurricane raged through the United States, wreaking havoc across North Carolina. The U.S. tropical storm ended up causing unprecedented damage throughout, but Balionis did not shy away from extending a helping hand.
The CBS reporter and her NGO initiated a fundraiser for providing animals with rescue options and a safe shelter. Amanda Balionis shared the link to the fundraiser through an Instagram post. Take a look:
The aid from Puppies and Golf came shortly after Hurricane Helene engulfed properties and lives. Balionis and her NGO amassed more than $28,688 through their campaign for the natural calamity. The money was shared among the five animal shelters with whom Puppies & Golf partnered.
Hurricane Helene currently ranks 5th on the leaderboard of the costliest U.S. Tropical Cyclones. Apart from claiming around 251 lives nationwide, NOAA/NCEI estimates show a total damage worth $78.7 billion. According to Associated Press, the storm damaged 160 water and sewer systems, atleast 6,000 miles of roads, and an estimated 12,600 homes.