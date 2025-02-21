"Bad day to be a post round beer": Fans react to Joel Dahmen's insane 95-foot putt

Joel Dahmen is currently competing at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. On Friday, he sunk a spectacular eagle with a 95-foot putt.

A day after Ryan Fox recorded the longest putt of the season by making a 92-foot birdie at the Mexico Open, Dahmen beat his record by three feet in Round 2 of the same tournament.

Playing on the par-4 7th hole, he hit a 281 yard drive. The ball landed near the large green. The 37-year-old putted the ball from 95 feet away from the hole as it easily rolled and dropped in. It was certainly an incredible eagle on Dahmen's part.

The PGA Tour shared the clip of his brilliant shot on its social media platform. Fans rushed to the comments section to express their opinions on the golfer's insane 95-foot putt.

"Is that two days in a row someone made a 90+ foot made putt," one fan wondered.

"What an animal," another exclaimed.

"Yesterday the ESPN+ broadcast said that no one would beat the 91 footer from Ryan Fox. Looks like those boys spoke too soon."

"Crazy sauce," one fan said.

"Wow, that’s amazing," another commended.

One fan hilariously wrote: "bad day to be a post round beer"

At the time of writing, Dahmen was placed T38 after carding a total score of 5-under in the ongoing Round 2 of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Who was Joel Dahmen paired with in Round 2 of Mexico Open?

Joel Dahmen at the Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Joel Dahmen was paired with Taylor Montgomery and Chan Kim in Round 2 of 2025 Mexico Open. The trio was a part of Tee No.1 and began their round at 1:32 pm ET.

Round 2 of the tournament began with Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, and Rico Hoey on Tee No. 1, while Tee no. 10 started with Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and David Skinns. Both the trios teed off at 8:30 am ET.

Round 2 will be finished by William Mouw, Kevin Velo, and Jesse Droemer on Tee No. 1 and Antoine Rozner, Philip Knowles and Gerardo Gomez on Tee No. 10. Both the trios teed off at 3:00 pm ET.

Aldrich Potgieter is currently leading the standings with Stephan Jager, Brian Campbell and Aaron Rai behind him. Joel Dahmen has two more rounds to increase his ranking.

The 2025 Mexico Open is being broadcast live on Golf Channel. It is also being streamed live through the PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

