Watch: Ryan Fox sinks in crazy 92-foot putt at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Ryan Fox is currently playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The Kiwi golfer sunk an incredible 92-foot putt in Round 1 of the tournament.

Playing at the par-3 5th on Thursday, Fox nailed a putt from 92 feet away to card a spectacular birdie. As the ball reached the hole, it circled the rim before dropping in. It was the longest putt this PGA Tour season by a whopping 20 feet.

The PGA Tour shared the video on its social media handle along with the new benchmark Ryan Fox had set in the first round of the tournament itself.

Ryan Fox is placed T15 in the ongoing Round 1 at the moment. Harry Hall and Jeremy Paul are currently leading the standings (at the time of writing).

The Guiness Book of Records credits Jack Nicklaus and Nick Price for holing 110-foot putts at the 1964 Tournament of Champions and the 1992 PGA Championship respectively.

Who was Ryan Fox paired with for Round 1 of Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?

Ryan Fox (Source: Imagn)

Ryan Fox was paired with Scott Piercy and Harry Higgs in the Round 1 of Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Part of Tee No. 10, the trio teed off at 9:36 am ET.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Round 1:

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles

8:41 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Alex Smalley, David Lipsky

8:52 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Tyler McCumber, Jacob Bridgeman

9:03 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

9:14 a.m. – Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips, Mac Meissner

9:25 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Paul Waring, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:36 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Tim Widing, Taylor Dickson

9:47 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Leandro Mihaich (a)

9:58 a.m. – Niklas Nørgaard, Braden Thornberry, Riley Lewis

10:09 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Jeremy Paul, Justin Hastings (a)

10:20 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Philip Knowles, Gerardo Gomez (a)

1:10 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, David Skinns

1:21 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Henrik Norlander, Vince Whaley

1:32 p.m. – Michael Kim, Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard

1:43 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp

1:54 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers, Rasmus Højgaard

2:05 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

2:16 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

2:27 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Matteo Manassero, Karl Vilips

2:38 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Jackson Suber, Will Chandler

2:49 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Matthew Watkins

3:00 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Cristobal Del Solar, Santiago de la Fuente

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Ryo Hisatsune

8:41 a.m. – Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid

8:52 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Chan Kim

9:03 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo

9:14 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

9:25 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Francesco Molinari

9:36 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs, Ryan Fox

9:47 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Steven Fisk

9:58 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, Danny Walker, Luke Gifford

10:09 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Vince Covello, Erich Fortlage (a)

10:20 a.m. – William Mouw, Kevin Velo, Jesse Droemer

1:10 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Rico Hoey

1:21 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Carson Young

1:32 p.m. – Will Gordon, Victor Perez, Joe Highsmith

1:43 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy

1:54 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Kris Ventura

2:05 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Noah Goodwin, Fred Biondi

2:16 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Aldrich Potgieter, Blades Brown

2:27 p.m. – Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Jose Antonio Safa (a)

2:38 p.m. – John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)

2:49 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Mason Andersen, Alvaro Ortiz

3:00 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Thorbjørn Olesen, José Cristóbal Islas

