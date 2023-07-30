Beau Hossler ties 18-hole tournament record at 3M Open

American professional golfer Beau Hossler has tied the 18-hole tournament and lowest score at TPC Twin Cities record in the ongoing 3M Open 2023. The 28-year-old golfer carded a round of nine-under-par-62, which includes nine birdies, and has jumped to the T4 position on the leaderboard, as of writing.

The PGA tour shared the news of Hossler's excellence at Minnesota on Twitter. The tweet also shares that his lowest score included eight consecutive birdies.

How did Beau Hossler perform at the 3M Open 2023?

As mentioned earlier, the California-born golfer stands in tied fourth position on the leaderboard at Minnesota, he made an unbelievable jump of 51 places from the T55 position.

To dig deeper, he started his 3M Open 2023 campaign with a round of 3-under-par-68 in the first round on Thursday (July 27). His scorecard included multiple pars, four birdies, and a bogey.

Later on Friday in the second round, Hossler carded one eagle, three birdies, and three bogeys to finish his round with a score of 2-under-par 69. He came on Saturday standing on T33 rank on the leaderboard. However, he shot his worst score in all four rounds which was 1-over-par-72, which included five bogeys.

On Sunday, T55-ranked Hossler came with a different approach. Although he started off a birdie, but followed it with a bogey. Later on, from the 9th to the 16th hole, he shot eight consecutive birdies, to finally settle with a score of 9-under-par-62.

Overall, after the end of all four rounds, he has an aggregate score of 13-under-par-271 and is seven strokes behind the leader, Lee Hodges, who is yet to take the tee shot, as of writing.

Analyzing Beau Hossler's leaderboard standings in the 2022-23 season

Except for the 3M Open 2023, the 28-year-old American golfer has played in 26 tournaments in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He did not make the cut in eight of them.

Hossler has finished in the top 10 only in three tournaments this season. he has participated in just one major this season, the PGA Championship 2023, and finished T40 on the leaderboard.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Beau Hossler in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Fortinet Championship - T25

Shriners Children's Open - T64

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T16

World Wide Technology Championship - T38

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Missed the Cut

The RSM Classic - T21

The American Express - T50

Farmers Insurance Open - Missed the Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T11

WM Phoenix Open - T14

The Genesis Invitational - Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship - Missed the Cut

Valspar Championship - Missed the Cut

Valero Texas Open - T46

RBC Heritage - T31

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - 3

Mexico Open - T10

Wells Fargo Championship - T47

PGA Championship - T40

Charles Schwab Challenge - T70

The Memorial Tournament - T24

Travelers Championship - Missed the Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed the Cut

John Deere Classic - T26

Barracuda Championship - T6

Despite not winning a single event, Beau Hossler has earned a total amount of $1,681,929 on course in the 2022-23 PGA tour season.