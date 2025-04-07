Been playing really consistently- Joel Dahmen reflects on his season performance after missing 5 cuts in 2025

Joel Dahmen started off his year at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, where he unfortunately couldn't make the cut. The disappointing start of the year was followed by another missed cut at the American Express.

However, the tables turned for Dahmen when he arrived to play at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He placed T9 with a total score of 2-under. His next top ten finish came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta World, where he placed T6 after carding a total score of 17-under.

So far, the 37-year-old has recorded 5 cuts this season out of the ten events he participated in. Dahmen appeared on the 'Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira's podcast on Saturday (April 5th). He discussed his 2025 season there, saying:

"I would say it's off to a pretty solid start. Two top 10s early in the year is always nice. You can always play better but I think for me to carry some momentum, I had from the fall of '24 into '25 has been nice. (I have) been playing really consistently, I would say the last four or five weeks and that's something that I've wanted to do more of after last year and just kind of been more patient," (13:04 - 13:24)

He mentioned that the current phase of his career felt like a "second act" and he has been enjoying playing golf much more than he did "last year".

"I'm having more fun this year. I feel like it's kind of got a second go at this whole thing. Maybe you know kind of feels like a second act maybe to my career and I'm kind of enjoying the golf aspect much more than I did last year," (13:24 - 13:38)

When asked how many years he had played on the PGA Tour for, Joel Dahmen informed them that it was his "ninth year" on the Tour and his "14th year as a professional" golfer.

Exploring Joel Dahmen's top-10 finishes in 2025

Joel Dahmen has recorded two top-ten finishes in the 2025 PGA Tour season so far - at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Mexico Open at Vidanta World.

Exploring his performance at the Farmers Insurance Open

Joel Dahmen at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open (Source: Imagn)

Dahmen had put up a solid show in his opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open after posting a 3-under 69 with four birdies and one bogey. After a rollercoaster Round 2 of four birdies and four bogeys, he managed to close his day at even par.

The US golfer showed major improvement in form in Round 3 with four birdies and two bogeys to finish his round at 2-under 70. Unfortunately, the game slipped out of his hands in the final round as he carded three birdies and a staggering seven bogeys. He eventually capped his final round at 3-over 75, placing T9.

Exploring his performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta World

Dahmen started his campaign at the Mexico Open at Vidanta World on a high note with three birdies and not a single bogey to close his opening round at 3-under 68. His second round was a rollercoaster with one eagle, four birdies, and four bogeys to finish his round at 2-under 69.

The ace golfer again put on a fantastic show in Round 3 with seven birdies and one bogey to card a 6-under 65. His great run continued through the final round as he posted one eagle, four birdies, and two bogeys to cap his round at 6-under 65. He eventually placed T6.

