WATCH: Brian Campbell’s girlfriend in tears as she makes emotional statement after his winning putt

Brian Campbell won his first-ever PGA Tour tournament on Sunday afternoon. He and rookie Aldrich Potgieter went into a playoff after 18 holes on Sunday, both in search of their maiden golf victory on Tour. Thanks to a clutch putt, it was Campbell who reigned supreme.

Ad

His girlfriend Kelsi McKee was in attendance, and she could hardly watch down the stretch as her boyfriend battled it out with Potgieter, closing her eyes while he made the putt that sent the two golfers into a second playoff hole.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

McKee was clearly emotional as her boyfriend lined up what would be the winning putt. She let out a cry and tears began to flow as the ball rolled straight into the cup. McKee then sank to her knees as Campbell bent over to get the winning ball out of the cup.

She composed herself and fought back more tears as she went over and jumped into Campbell's arms and embraced him. McKee said:

Ad

"It's just one of those moments where you kind of don't believe it at first. Like I think at first, I was like, 'Is this actually happening?' But then once it soaked in and once I realized, I was just like he's worked so hard for this, and all I wanted to do was see him smile with the trophy and that was my dream. Just to see him happy. So happy."

Ad

She revealed that she has watched Brian Campbell work hard to come up from the Korn Ferry Tour, where he almost lost his membership status, to become a PGA Tour winner. She said that the moment "belongs to him."

Brian Campbell reflects on first win on the PGA Tour

Brian Campbell poses with the trophy and his girlfriend Kelsi McKee after the final round of the Mexico Open - Source: Getty

Brian Campbell survived a playoff to win his first-ever PGA Tour tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The golfer nearly fell off the Korn Ferry Tour but worked his way up, and after a winning putt on Sunday afternoon, reflected on his win.

Ad

He said via The Athletic:

“I’m literally freaking out on the inside, I have no idea what’s going on. To be in this position is just so unreal."

His competition on Sunday, Aldrich Potgieter, is the longest driver on the PGA Tour. He drives the ball longer than anyone else on average, and twice during the tournament reached a lengthy par-five in just two strokes.

Ad

Campbell said about him:

“He’s playing a different course than we are. It’s been honestly fun to watch.”

Brian Campbell had one shot that nearly derailed his outing. The golfer sent one careening out of bounds before a tree stood in the way and ricocheted it back into play, saving him a couple of strokes. He said he couldn't believe it, but that he'd take it en route to the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback