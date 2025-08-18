Ben Griffin makes astonishing confession after the 2025 BMW Championship

Ben Griffin's confession to the media after the final round of this year's BMW Championship has left the golf world in awe.The first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs recently ended at Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, USA. Griffin had a disastrous start in the fourth round of the competition.What's unexpected was probably Ben Griffin's mistake, which, according to the golfer, led him to the shaky start. The PGA Tour pro admitted that he accidentally overdosed on creatine at the beginning of the BMW Championship final.While talking with the press, Ben Griffin revealed his habit of taking creatine:&quot;I take creatine as a supplement... this morning I didn't take it until I basically teed off on one and... I had this, like, basically a snowball of creatine. I accidentally swallowed one of the big rocks, kind of, that was in my water bottle...&quot;However, following the event, the golfer revealed that he had undergone tremors. Ultimately, Ben Griffin's caddie saved him.&quot;I've never overdosed on Creatine before but I think I did in the moment... I started getting like super shaky and I've never felt like this before... probably got tremors and I four putted one. Luckily my caddy stepped in and like made me chug a whole water&quot;Jamie Kennedy, the Director of Golf Digest, shared this part of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge winner's post-round interview on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the post here:Ben Griffin started his final 2025 BMW Championship round with back-to-back double bogeys on the par 4 holes 1 and 2. The golfer followed this disappointing start with a bogey on the par-3 hole 3, which led him to be 6-over through the first three holes.For the next three holes, Griffin kept scoring consistent pars. He scored three consecutive birdies over the last three holes of the front nine which helped him to get to a nine-hole total of 3 over par.On the back nine, Griffin started with consistent pars over the first three holes, followed by a birdie on par 3 hole 13. Over holes 15, 16, and 17, he scored back-to-back three birdies, ultimately finishing the final round of the 2025 BMW Championship with 1 under par 69. Griffin finished in 12th spot on the tournament leaderboard with a 72-hole total of 3 under par Exploring Ben Griffin's 2025 BMW Championship Final Round scorecardGriffin scored two double bogeys, one bogey and a total seven birdies over the final 18 holes of the first Fedex Cup Playoff event at Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, USA. Here's a detailed view at Ben Griffin's 2025 BMW Championship Round 4 scorecard:HoleParGriffin'sScore147 (double bogey)246 (double bogey)334 (bogey)455 (par)544 (par)633 (par)743 (birdie)843 (birdie)943 (birdie)1044 (par)1144 (par)1244 (par)1332 (birdie)1444 (par)1543 (birdie)1654 (birdie)1732 (birdie)184 4 (par)Total score in Round 4: 69 (-1)