‘I really like winning’: Ben Griffin makes bold claims after life-changing 6 weeks on the PGA Tour

Ben Griffin opened up about his feelings and made a bold claim after his recent success. Griffin has been making waves for a sudden improvement in his performances in recent weeks. PGA Tour professional gained the spotlight after winning two events on the tour this year.

The 29-year-old Griffin was working in North Carolina as a loan mortgage officer during the summer and spring of 2021. He stepped away from golf completely, even though he was a one-time PGA Tour Canada winner. Ben Griffin's life started to change completely when he earned his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak in April.

Around three weeks later, he secured his first PGA Tour individual victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth. At the prestigious 2025 PGA Championship, Griffin ended up tied for the 8th spot on the leaderboard, his career-best finish at any major tournament.

While talking in an interview, shared by PGA Tour on Instagram, Ben Griffin talked about his growth and also claimed that he belong at the top. He said:

"I belong at the top in this game. It's just I've gotten to the point where I really like winning, you know I won twice the last five weeks... I was prepared to do that today and ultimately just didn't execute how I wanted to to get it done... I'm gonna bounce back... got the US Open in two weeks."

Ben Griffin further expressed confidence about performing well in the upcoming majors. He added,

"I'm more confident than anyone that I can compete there and hopefully make things interesting. From like a mental standpoint, like I felt really good out there. I felt calm ...keeping my swagger on the course and playing well... I know I can get it done one of these signature events and majors."

The PGA Tour shared Griffin's interview clips and stats on Instagram, and captioned the post, writing,

After two wins and a T8 in Quail Hollow, Griffin put up a commendable performance at the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He shot four rounds with 65-72-72-73, finishing solo second, just four shots behind Scottie Scheffler.

Griffin's game has also put him up on the 15th spot of the OWGR. In Ryder Cup Team USA rankings, Ben climbed six spots, reaching the seventh position with a staggering 7343.86 points.

Where will Ben Griffin play next?

Griffin's latest run at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday turned out to be a near miss. The signature PGA Tour event, hosted by golfing great Jack Nicklaus, witnessed Griffin's form as finished second.

Ben Griffin's performance on the 2025 Tour so far has proved his persevering nature and consistent performance. Although he is skipping the ongoing RBC Canadian Open, Griffin will soon be stepping up at Oakmont CC. The American golfer recently confirmed his entry into the prestigious 2025 U.S. Open through an Instagram post.

This will mark Griffin's first time at the third golf major of the year.

