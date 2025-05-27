Ben Griffin’s fiancé echoes her husband’s feelings about her role in the Charles Schwab Challenge prize car

Ben Griffin won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday and got the keys to a fully restored 1992 Defender as prize. Interestingly, while speaking to the media after his triumph, the PGA Tour champion stated that he doesn’t plan to let his fiancé, Dana Myeroff drive the car. Now, she has echoed the same feeling on social media.

Griffin carded a 1-over par 71 to take a one-shot win over Matti Schmid at Colonial Country Club. The golfer clinched his first individual PGA Tour title and the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9,500,000 purse. The 29-year-old expressed his excitement to take home the Schwab Defender and said he “don't want to see” his partner “behind the wheel quite yet.” Interestingly, he added that she’d “want to be a passenger princess.”

On Monday, the champion golfer to Instagram stories to share an image of the couple in the newly won car and asked Dana ‘where she wants to go.’ She reshared the story and wrote “passenger princess” in reply with an emoji of a princess with her crown.

Here is the IG stories conversation between Ben Griffin and his fiancé:

Ben Griffin and fiancé Dana at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image via IG Stories @danamyeroff)

Ben Griffin 'don't want' his fiancé driving his prize car

It is pertinent to note that the exchange comes a day after Ben Griffin openly said he “don't want to see” his fiancé “behind the wheel” of the Defender. The golfer revealed that he’d probably be the sole driver of the modern 430HP Chevrolet LS3 Conversion with a 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission car.

Replying to a media query about the car won at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin said on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I don't want to see her behind the wheel quite yet. No, it's fine. She wants to be a passenger princess. Yeah, I'm not going to be driving it from here to the Memorial, but when we do drive it, it will be very fun.”

However, the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans team-event winner added that he has no plans to drive the car to Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament next weekend. The Bank Loan officer turned golfer revealed the couples’, who recently moved to Florida recently, plans for the car’s ‘first ride.’

He added:

“I think we decided we're taking it to the beach as our first stop. We recently moved to Jupiter, Florida, and are in the process of renovating a home, so the garage has a lot of 2-by-4s. We're going to find space to store it in the meantime. It's going to be fun to ride that thing around.”

For the unversed, Ben Griffin got engaged to Dana Myeroff in July last year in Georgia. The PGA Tour golfer’s fiancé is a full-time working woman, currently a Senior Customer Success Manager at Evisort, a contract management platform. According to her LinkedIn, Dana studied business information systems and accounting at Lehigh, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and has almost four years of working as a Senior Digital Transformation & Innovation Consultant role at EY.

