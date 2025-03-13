"Better than most" - Popular golf influencer draining it like Tiger Woods gets fans talking on social media

During the Creator Classic, popular golf influencer Fat Perez drained Tiger Woods’ famed 17th, following which fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the iconic moment. Fans excitedly referred to the YouTube golf influencer as an entertainer who knows how to deliver a good game.

The first Creator Classic event took place at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, the day before the first round of the Players Championship. It featured creators such as Gabby Golf Girl, Fat Perez, The Bryan Bros, and Roger Steele.

On the 17th hole, Perez holed Tiger Woods’ famous “Better than Most” birdie putt and the crowd subsequently erupted.

Fans online reacted to the iconic putt, referring to Perez as a “superstar.”

“FP has literally become a superstar and peak male! God bless this man 🍻 🔥 🤝,” one fan said.

“Better than most!” another fan said, likening Perez’s putt to Tiger Woods’.

Here are some more reactions:

“I can’t love this enough. ‘Make that a logo’,” an X user said.

“This man always delivers the entertainment,” another X user chimed in.

“Absolute PEAK golf moment,” an X user said.

“Just amazing. Love to see creators getting mainstream attention 🙌🏼👏🏼,” another X user added.

The Creator Classic featured 10 content creators who played eight holes in a stroke-play format. They began on the par-4 10th hole and concluded on the par-3 17th hole. The winner of the event was determined after the top three players proceeded for a sudden-death playoff on the 17th hole.

Eventually, the top three players were Grant Horvat, Soly Solomon, and George Bryan, IV. Horvat won after an intense playoff.

What’s the story behind Tiger Woods’ “better than most” putt?

The year was 2001 and the Players Championship was in full swing. During the third round of the event, golf legend Tiger Woods holed a famous putt on the 17th, and NBC sports commentator Gary Koch had just the right words to describe the moment.

Koch repeatedly said the phrase “better than most” as Tiger Woods achieved the iconic feat. Few people expected Woods to make the difficult birdie putt; however, Woods’ ball steadily veered to the right of the hole, down a slope, and took another right turn before dramatically going into the cup. After the event, Koch spoke to the PGA Tour, saying that it was a “classic Tiger moment.”

“He hits the putt and initially Johnny [Miller] says, 'how's that look?'. The first, 'better than most,' came out. Then as it got going down the hill, it was clear to me the ball was far enough to the left, way more so than any other ball had been all day long. That was when the next, 'better than most,' came out. And then, of course, it went in the hole. 'Better than most'. It was a classic Tiger moment.” Gary Koch said. (Via PGA Tour)

Tiger Woods finished the third round in a second-place tie with Vijay Singh. After the fourth round, Woods emerged as the winner with a score of 14-under.

