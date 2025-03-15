Billy Horschel gets brutally honest about his performance in the third round of The Players: "Don't know where the golf ball is going right now"

Billy Horschel didn't hold back while talking about his performance at the ongoing Players Championship. The golfer is currently placed T44 after carding a total score of 1-under in the ongoing Round 3 (at the time of writing).

Horschel had started his campaign at the Players Championship with an opening round 67. He followed it up with a round of 71 on Friday. However, his form considerably suffered in Round 3 as he hit a shocking 77.

The 38-year-old recorded two double bogeys and three bogeys with a single birdie on Saturday (March 15). The host venue of the Players Stadium Course is a tough one to navigate for the participants as it is and the strong winds have made the playing conditions at TPC Sawgrass extremely difficult in Round 3.

Horschel expressed his disappointment with his performance during a mid-round interview. PGA Tour shared a video of him being brutally honest about his Round 3 outing on their X account (formerly Twitter).

"I have no God honest control of my golf swing and don't know where the golf ball is going right now so I am trying to get into the house as fast as I can," Horschel said in a media interaction after his underwhelming performance in Round 3 at the ongoing Players Championship.

At the time of writing, J.J Spaun was in a solo lead of the standings with Bud Cauley as a solo second. Lucas Glover and Alex Smalley are tied for third. JJ Spaun of the USA had previously shared the lead with Glover and Camilo Villegas.

While Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia overtook him on the leaderboard on Friday, Spaun staged a brilliant comeback to secure a solo lead in the ongoing Round 3 of the Players Championship.

Horschel, who is a native of Grant in Florida would hope for a strong fightback and a major improvement in his performance heading into the final round of the showpiece event on Sunday (March 16).

"Always keeping real and never sugar coating" - What fans had to say about Billy Horschel's honest admission

After the PGA Tour posted a video of Billy Horschel's blunt admission about his dismal show in the ongoing Round 3 of the Players Championship, fans thronged to the comment section to give their opinions on his critical take.

Several fans appreciated the ace golfer's honesty while others found his predicament relatable.

"He’s the best, always keeping it real and never sugar coating"

"Love the honesty." one fan said.

"Imagine how the rest of us feel on a golf course" another chimed in.

"Oh hate to see him discouraged"

Horschel still has plenty of room to improve his rank and form on the course this week.

