Billy Horschel hilariously takes a jibe at $30M PGA Tour champ paving way for Nick Dunlap’s TGL debut

Billy Horschel had a hilarious take on his TGL teammate Justin Thomas after Nick Dunlap joined their team, Atlanta Drive GC. Dunlap will play for Atlanta Drive in the semifinals, which are set for March 17 and 18.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Horschel tagged Justin Thomas and said:

“Glad we upgraded the 🐘🐘alumni for a younger version. The other guy was a little old. @JustinThomas 😂😜”

As per reports, Justin Thomas, whose net worth, according to celebritynetworth.com is $30M, along with his TGL teammate Patrick Cantlay, will be playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational. As a result, both will not be part of the TGL semifinals.

In their official X (formerly Twitter) post, the Atlanta GC have welcomed Nick Dunlap, writing:

“welcome to the club 🤝

"we have officially signed 2024 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Nick Dunlap to one-match contract.”

With this TGL signing, Dunlap has become the second golfer to be contracted for just one day. On February 24, Tony Finau played for Los Angeles Golf Club, having also been signed for a single day. LA Golf Club won that day against Boston Common Golf Club.

Exciting times are ahead for Nick Dunlap during his one-day outing at TGL

Out of four places in this year’s TGL, three have been booked by Atlanta Drive GC, The Bay Golf Club, and Los Angeles Golf Club. For the one remaining spot, New York Golf Club, Jupiter Links Golf Club, and Boston Common Golf Club are competing.

Currently, the situation suggests that if legendary Tiger Woods’ team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, win their next game against Atlanta Drive GC—where Dunlap will be playing—then they have a chance to make it to the semifinals.

It will be a dead rubber for Atlanta Drive against Jupiter Links, but Dunlap must be excited to play against the likes of Tiger Woods, Tom Kim and Max Homa.

Expressing his excitement for playing in the TGL, Nick Dunlap said (via TGL Golf):

“I cannot wait to compete in TGL with Atlanta Drive GC next Tuesday. The excitement around the league has been awesome to follow, from the fan support to the feedback out on TOUR. The energy in the SoFi Center is incredible, and I am excited for the opportunity to tee it up alongside Billy and Lucas.”

TGL is very flexible regarding players’ schedules. As per TGL rules, if a ‘starting’ player is unable to compete for any reason, teams are allowed to replace that player. Following this rule, last month Tony Finau and now Nick Dunlap have been able to participate in TGL, even for just a single day.

Dunlap, who turned pro last year, has two career wins under his belt. Currently, he is 31st on the OWGR list. Last year, Dunlap won the Barracuda Championship and the American Express. Out of 32 PGA Tour events he has participated in, he has made the cut in 21.

