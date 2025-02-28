Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler denied sponsor's exemption for Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • home icon
By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 28, 2025 01:46 GMT
Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler (Source: Getty)

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler will not receive a sponsor's exemption for the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational. The only way they can make the field is by winning the ongoing 2025 Cognizant Classic or achieving a high enough finish to qualify via the Aon Next 5 list.

Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, shared that Spieth, Fowler and Gary Woodland will not receive a sponsor's exemption to play at Bay Hill next week. He talked about how the tournament had chosen participants, saying (via Golfweek):

"What our team did was try to pick players that, you know, it's about protecting and growing the game of golf as a whole. And doing what's the most balanced and fair process. Honestly, I think there was a lot of thought put into each and every player that was selected."
He further added:

"At the end of the day, it's who's getting the ball in the hole the fastest that are the ones who get the opportunities. You can't make everybody happy with exemptions. So you try to just do it as fair and balanced as possible."

Jordan Spieth has not played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational too many times, prioritizing events in his home state of Texas instead.

Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, has been a loyal competitor at the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the year. The one time that he didn't take part in the event despite being eligible, he informed Arnold Palmer over lunch at Bay Hill.

Why weren't Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler given sponsor's exemptions at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler (Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler has been struggling with his form since quite some time, having dropped to World No. 95. This season, the ace golfer received an exemption into two Signature events.

Arnold Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, spoke highly of Fowler but insisted that selections need to be "non-biased" and "objective". He explained the decision of not extending the golfer a sponsor invite, saying (via Golfweek):

"Rickie had gotten a couple of opportunities for exemptions in the elevated events already, and that was something that had to be taken into consideration. You want other players to get opportunities."
Jordan Spieth, on the other hand, is one of the most popular players on the circuit at the moment, but there is a possibility that he wasn't offered an exemption given his lack of participation in the event over the years.

Sam Saunders further explained the situation:

"There's a lot of players on the PGA Tour. And, you know, not everyone may be household names, but it's about trying to provide the best competition. We're further down the list or closer on the list statistically than the Rickies and the Jordans and Gary so the process was done very objectively and fairly, and, like I said, for the good of the game as a whole."

As previously mentioned, Spieth and Fowler still have an opportunity to qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week by either winning the Cognizant Classic or having a high enough finish to compete via the Aon Next 5 list.

