Billy Horschel shares his Thursday plans after WD from the 2025 Zurich Classic

Billy Horschel recently took to social media to share his Thursday plans after withdrawing from the ongoing Zurich Classic. Reportedly, he had pulled out of the event due to a lower body injury.

The ace golfer was set to tee off at TPC Lousiana this week with Tom Hoge. However, after the former's withdrawal, Hoge paired up with Kevin Chappell. Horschel shared a picture of the TV coverage of the Zurich Classic on X and showed his support to Hoge and Chappell. He wrote:

"What do you do after having to WD from Zurich Classic and you are a degenerate golf fan? You watch feature group coverage of the your team. Hoge and Chappell. Let’s go boys!"

Tom Hoge and Kevin Chappell are currently ranked T9 with a total score of 9-under. The duo together posted nine birdies in their opening round on Thursday. Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo are leading the standings at the moment.

Billy Horschel was last seen at the RBC Heritage last week where he placed T27 with a total score of 8-under. The 38-year-old and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had announced on Wednesday (April 23) that Zurich Insurance will continue sponsoring the Zurich Classic event at least till 2030.

"As I've said many a times, there's a lot of great sponsors on the PGA Tour, but I don't think there's a better one than Zurich in the sense of what they do here in New Orleans and then what I do with them away from here with their customers and clients. Their executives love coming down here, being a part of the community, giving back," Horschel said via Golfweek.

The company has been sponsoring the event since 2005, when it moved to TPC Louisiana. However, Hurricane Katrina hit the region shortly and left a devastating impact on New Orleans in its wake. Zurich Insurance has been supporting the city ever since, through the sponsorship and charitable work.

Has Billy Horschel ever won the Zurich Classic?

Billy Horschel and Scotti Piercy at the 2018 Zurich Classic Of New Orleans - Final Round (Source: Getty)

Billy Horschel has won the Zurich Classic twice in his career. In fact, he is reportedly the only golfer to win the event in a team as well as individually.

The Zurich Classic shifted to a team format in 2017. Horschel won the individual title in 2013 and took home the team victory in 2018 with Scott Piercy.

So far, out of the 12 starts made this year, the US golfer is yet to secure a victory.

