Brandel Chamblee among potential names to replace Paul Azinger on NBC Sports as analyst

Brandel Chamblee is among the potential names that could join NBC Sports as a replacement for Paul Azinger. During the PNC Championship telecasts, it was announced that Kevin Kisner would be auditioning for the position, but apparently, it won't end there.

According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, NBC will conduct a series of auditions (spanning several weeks) and tournaments. A few voices will be tested, including Chamblee, Brad Faxon, and Justin Leonard.

Brandel Chamblee was pleased with the proposal. Here's what he said to Golf.com's James Colgan:

"I'm not sure which way NBC is leaning in that regard, but they have asked me to call some live golf and I’m happy to go wherever they want me."

In addition, Brad Faxon, Justin Leonard, and other names have surfaced in connection with a possible bid to replace Paul Azinger. Among them are Geoff Ogilvy and David Duval.

During the second-round telecasts of the PNC Championship, it was announced that Kevin Kisner would be auditioning for the position vacated by Paul Azinger. The auditions will be held during the broadcasts of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the WM Phoenix Open. A similar audition process is expected to be used for Chamblee and the other candidates.

Brandel Chamblee has worked as a commentator for Golf Channel since 2003. He has been a strong opponent of the agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. In his opinion, the U.S. tour should not do business with an institution that represents a country that allegedly violates human rights.

Did Brandel Chamblee have a professional golf career?

Brandel Chamblee, 61, had an 18-year career in professional golf. He began his career in 1985 and stepped away from the courses in 2003 when he lost his PGA Tour card.

Chamblee managed to play his first full season on the PGA Tour in 1988. However, he was unable to retain his status and was relegated. By 1990, he was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won the Ben Hogan New England Classic.

In 1991, Chamblee returned to the PGA Tour and managed to stabilize there. His first and only victory at this level came at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open. His career performance on the PGA Tour includes 370 tournaments played with 177 cuts made and 25 Top 10s, including the aforementioned victory.

As for the majors, Chamblee participated in 14 editions, with a T18 at The Masters in 1999 as his best result.

Chamblee has played six tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions. In 2019, he participated in the Q-School for the 2020 season but was unable to earn his card.