Brandel Chamblee reveals Harris English's caddie's near-accurate PGA Championship prediction: "Talk to the caddies because they just know"

Harris English performed spectacularly at the 2025 PGA Championship and finished at T2. Following the conclusion of the tournament, former pro golfer Brandel Chamblee revealed that English’s caddie had predicted his success.

Chamblee started playing professional golf in 1985 and won the Great Vancouver Open in 1998. He won the Ben Hogan New England Classic in 1990 and Abierto International Open in 1994.

As a golf commentator and analyst, Chamblee keeps an active X profile where he regularly airs his opinions about the game. In a recent tweet, he told a story of how he ran into Harris English’s caddie, Eric Larson, ahead of the PGA Championship.

“I asked, can Harris win a major? Eric didn’t bat an eye and said ‘hell yes he can.’ And then he added, he plays Quail great… 6 days later he finished 2nd… my friend Nobilo always said, talk to the caddies because they just know.”

Here’s a look at Brandel Chamblee’s post:

Notably, Harris English shot only one bogey in his final round at Quail Hollow Club. He fired seven bogeys across 18 holes and finished the round with six-under 65.

English landed at T2, tied with Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. They were all five strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who won with 11-under.

Harris English has won five PGA Tour events, but is yet to claim his first major championship title. His best results in a major tournament so far is his T2 finish in the 2025 PGA Championship and third position in the 2021 U.S. Open.

“One of the greatest players”: Brandel Chamblee lauds Scottie Scheffler for his proficiency in the game

After Scottie Scheffler’s iconic victory at the 2025 PGA Championship, Brandel Chamblee shared a tweet lauding the World No. 1 for his performance. He said (via X):

“Scottie Scheffler is on his way to becoming one of the greatest players of all time. There has been no other player that has blended this level of proficiency and consistency in the strokes gained era, besides Tiger Woods.”

Expand Tweet

Brandel Chamblee further analyzed Scheffler’s game. He stated that for three years now he has picked up more than 2.3 strokes per round, a feat only Tiger Woods has accomplished in the past. He also pointed out that he is the “best driver of the golf ball on the PGA Tour.”

The former pro golfer added that Scheffler is the best wedge player the game has seen in the last three years and further praised the power and precision of his swing.

Notably, Scottie Scheffler won 15 PGA Tour events and has claimed three major championship titles. His first title this year was from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which he won with a score of 31-under 253, eight strokes ahead of Erik van Rooyen.

Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship with 11-under 273. He was five strokes ahead of Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley, who finished with six-under.

