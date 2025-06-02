Brandt Snedeker leads other big names who are injured ahead of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 02, 2025 19:13 GMT
PGA: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Brandt Snedeker at the 2025 Memorial Tournament [Image via Imagn]

The RBC Canadian Open 2025 is around the corner as Round 1 of this tournament is all set to be played on Thursday, June 5th. This edition of the tournament will be played till June 8th at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, and it will have a total purse of $8,000,000.

While the tournament will feature many big names like Rory McIlroy, there is a major concern looming. The concern in question is that Brandt Snedeker and other big name golfers are all dealing with injury concerns before the RBC Canadian Open can begin on Thursday.

Here is a list of golfers dealing with injury concerns ahead of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open (via Golf Injury Report):

  • Brandt Snedeker (Back)
  • Sahith Theegala (Neck)
  • Michael Thorbjornsen (Wrist)
  • Aaron Wise (Mental Health)
  • Alex Noren (Leg)
  • Seamus Power (Back)
  • Lee Hodges (Ribs)
  • Paul Waring (Shoulder)
  • Charley Hoffman (Back)
  • Anders Albertson (Back)
  • Isaiah Salinda (UD)
Trending
While there has been no notable withdrawal from the tournament as of this writing, it will be interesting to see if things remain the same until Thursday. The 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be one of the most hyped events this year as it will also feature Rory McIlroy speaking to the media.

For those unaware, McIlroy declined to speak to the media after his driver was deemed "non confirming." However, it's now been confirmed that the Northern Irishman will speak to the media at the RBC Canadian Open, and with this he will look to bury all the criticisms and focus on winning the event against a strong field.

A look at the full field for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

Here is a detailed look at the full field for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open ft. Rory McIlroy:

Listed below is the complete finalized field for the RBC Canadian Open (with their qualification criteria):

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

  • Rory McIlroy

Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

  • Wyndham Clark
  • Gary Woodland

Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

  • Shane Lowry

Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

  • Sam Burns

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Ludvig Aberg

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

  • Brian Campbell
  • Rafael Campos
  • Corey Conners
  • Thomas Detry
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Ryan Fox
  • Brice Garnett
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Hardy
  • Lee Hodges
  • Max Homa
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Tom Kim
  • Jake Knapp
  • Luke List
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Peter Malnati
  • Matt McCarty
  • Taylor Moore
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Seamus Power
  • Davis Riley
  • Justin Rose
  • Adam Svensson
  • Nick Taylor
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Karl Vilips
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Matt Wallace
  • Kevin Yu
Career money exemption

  • Kevin Kisner
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

  • David Hearn
  • Mike Weir

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

  • Matthew Anderson
  • Barend Botha
  • Cougar Collins
  • Myles Creighton
  • A.J. Ewart
  • Wes Heffernan
  • Johnny Keefer
  • Richard T. Lee
  • Tyler Mawhinney
  • Ashton McCulloch
  • Matthew Scobie
  • Roger Sloan
  • Hunter Thomson
  • Wei-Hsuan Wang
  • Brett Webster
  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Top 30 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List

  • Sungjae Im
  • Adam Schenk
  • Byeong Hun An

Top 70 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List

  • Cameron Young
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Alex Noren
  • Eric Cole
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Victor Perez

Top 125 from the prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

  • Beau Hossler
  • Justin Lower
  • Doug Ghim
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Rico Hoey
  • Carson Young
  • Charley Hoffman
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Chandler Phillips
  • Matti Schmid
  • David Lipsky
  • Ben Kohles
  • Vince Whaley
  • Michael Kim
  • K.H. Lee
  • Mac Meissner
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Chan Kim
  • Ben Silverman
  • Chad Ramey
  • Nate Lashley
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Alex Smalley
  • David Skinns
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Sam Ryder

Major medical extension

  • Aaron Wise
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Danny Willett
  • Will Gordon
  • Ben Martin

Leading points winner from the DP World Tour

  • Rasmus Højgaard

PGA TOUR University Accelerated from the current season

  • Luke Clanton
  • Gordon Sargent

Top 10 and ties from the previous event

  • Harry Higgs
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Hayden Buckley

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

  • Danny Walker
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Alejandro Tosti
  • Max McGreevy
  • Kris Ventura
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Steven Fisk
  • Kevin Roy
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Jackson Suber
  • Quade Cummins
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Will Chandler
  • Paul Peterson
  • William Mouw
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Matteo Manassero
  • John Pak
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Philip Knowles
  • Mason Andersen
  • Taylor Dickson
  • Kevin Velo
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Trevor Cone
  • Tim Widing
  • Vince Covello
  • Braden Thornberry
Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
bell-icon Manage notifications