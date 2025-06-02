Brandt Snedeker leads other big names who are injured ahead of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open 2025 is around the corner as Round 1 of this tournament is all set to be played on Thursday, June 5th. This edition of the tournament will be played till June 8th at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, and it will have a total purse of $8,000,000.

While the tournament will feature many big names like Rory McIlroy, there is a major concern looming. The concern in question is that Brandt Snedeker and other big name golfers are all dealing with injury concerns before the RBC Canadian Open can begin on Thursday.

Here is a list of golfers dealing with injury concerns ahead of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open (via Golf Injury Report):

Brandt Snedeker (Back)

Sahith Theegala (Neck)

Michael Thorbjornsen (Wrist)

Aaron Wise (Mental Health)

Alex Noren (Leg)

Seamus Power (Back)

Lee Hodges (Ribs)

Paul Waring (Shoulder)

Charley Hoffman (Back)

Anders Albertson (Back)

Isaiah Salinda (UD)

While there has been no notable withdrawal from the tournament as of this writing, it will be interesting to see if things remain the same until Thursday. The 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be one of the most hyped events this year as it will also feature Rory McIlroy speaking to the media.

For those unaware, McIlroy declined to speak to the media after his driver was deemed "non confirming." However, it's now been confirmed that the Northern Irishman will speak to the media at the RBC Canadian Open, and with this he will look to bury all the criticisms and focus on winning the event against a strong field.

A look at the full field for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

Here is a detailed look at the full field for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open ft. Rory McIlroy:

Listed below is the complete finalized field for the RBC Canadian Open (with their qualification criteria):

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy

Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

Sam Burns

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Kurt Kitayama

Ludvig Aberg

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Corey Conners

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Taylor Moore

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Career money exemption

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

David Hearn

Mike Weir

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Matthew Anderson

Barend Botha

Cougar Collins

Myles Creighton

A.J. Ewart

Wes Heffernan

Johnny Keefer

Richard T. Lee

Tyler Mawhinney

Ashton McCulloch

Matthew Scobie

Roger Sloan

Hunter Thomson

Wei-Hsuan Wang

Brett Webster

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Top 30 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Top 70 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List

Cameron Young

Adam Hadwin

Alex Noren

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Top 125 from the prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Chan Kim

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Major medical extension

Aaron Wise

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Leading points winner from the DP World Tour

Rasmus Højgaard

PGA TOUR University Accelerated from the current season

Luke Clanton

Gordon Sargent

Top 10 and ties from the previous event

Harry Higgs

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Hayden Buckley

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Matteo Manassero

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Antoine Rozner

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Vince Covello

Braden Thornberry

