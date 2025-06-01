"Rory McIlroy should be banned" - Fans criticize the 36-YO after he agrees to media interaction at the RBC Canadian Open

Weeks after the driver incident at Quail Hollow, Rory McIlroy is finally scheduled to face the media during the RBC Canadian Open. The PGA Tour veteran will be competing in the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, and fans have now reacted to this news on social media.

This year's PGA Championship witnessed several dramatic moments. Amid the tense competition, news of the 36-year-old golfer's primary driver becoming non-conforming went viral.

As per reports, Rory McIlroy had to switch to his secondary driver before stepping into Quail Hollow. Following this event, the Northern Irishman stayed out of media interactions.

As the RBC Canadian Open starts on June 5, the five-time major championship winner will be facing the press again, just after the Pro-Am ends. Reportedly, Rory McIlroy has denied talking to the media multiple times since his time at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

The news regarding McIlroy was recently shared on X by NUCLR Golf:

This has left fans fuming in the comment section on X. A section of them slammed the 2025 Masters Tournament winner for his alleged attitude towards everyone. Some of them were sarcastic, sharing their take on how the media should treat Rory McIlroy in the conference:

"Rory should be banned by the media," a fan criticised the PGA Tour pro.

"Rory after every question: “"That sounds like a clickbait question. Do better next time,"" someone trolled the Northern Irishman for his antics.

"Please, whatever you do, don’t ask any tough questions or hurt his feelings. Just tell him how great he is and maybe he’ll grace you with his presence again soon.", a fan was sarcastic about how media should behave with Rory McIlroy.

"The dude is a soft snowflake. Insufferable lad," another one said in the comments.

"You’re the worst," someone slammed McIlroy.

"He’s a punk," another one said below the post.

McIlroy is a two-time winner of the RBC Canadian Open, securing titles in 2019 and 2022.

What happened with Rory McIlroy's driver at Quail Hollow?

The backlash that McIlroy is still facing is related to an incident that reportedly made the golfer deny media interactions for weeks. It all began when the United States Golf Association (USGA) decided to initiate a pre-tournament equipment check at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy was one of the golfers who faced a major setback when his TaylorMade Qi10 driver was announced non-conforming. As per reports, his driver's Coefficient of Restitution limits were off the charts, which ultimately led to the USGA's decision.

Considering how well he has played in Quail Hollow before, this incident caused a major anomaly in McIlroy's performance.

The career grand slammer was visibly struggling with accuracy and ended up making it to only 10 fairways during the first 36 holes. Netizens were already critical after this incident, as many alleged that McIlroy was using deceptive methods. Speculations went sky high after Rory decided to stay tight-lipped about the driver incident and avoided the reporters.

