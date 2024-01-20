Tiger Woods’ iconic ‘Sunday Red’ to make a comeback with TaylorMade after Nike split - Reports

Tiger Woods' iconic Sunday red T-shirt will reportedly make a comeback with TaylorMade.

The American golfer has recently split ways with Nike after endorsing their brand for almost three decades. He had been the face of Nike Golf since 1996. However, earlier this month, the 15-time Major champion cut ties with the company.

Over the years, Woods has been known for wearing red polos on Sundays. However, after the split with Nike, fans doubted if Woods would return with his red attire.

Recently, NUCLR Golf reported that TaylorMade, which sponsors Tiger Woods' golf equipment, filed a Lifestyle Ventures LLC trademark. The filing is for 'Sunday Red'. Moreover, NUCLR Golf has also unveiled the logo of the filing, which is a tiger's (animal) print on a red background, hinting that Tiger Woods' iconic red apparel is coming soon with a new brand, as per the reports.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on their official X (former Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC trademark fillings from 01/18/2024 👀. #SundayRed @TWlegion @LIVGolfUpdates."

TaylorMade has been closely associated with golf equipment. They have been endorsing some of the top-ranked golfers on the PGA and LPGA Tours. They haven't, however, made much headway in the clothing industry thus far. The company's golf equipment has garnered the most attention. But with Tiger Woods' split from Nike, things could change.

According to Mirror.co.uk, TaylorMade posted a job vacancy for their 'new apparel division' in December 2023, which ignites rumors that the company has been planning to enter the golf clothing market and could sponsor Tiger Woods. However, so far, Woods has not provided any update on his new apparel deal.

Why does Tiger Woods wear red on Sunday?

Wearing red on Sundays has long been a custom for Tiger Woods. The color stands for power, according to his mother. Since his amateur days, he has always worn red on Sundays.

During an interview, Woods said that he has worn red since his school days and he wears it on Sundays on the advice of his mother, Kutilda. Things evidently worked out for him and he continued to wear red on that day throughout his career.

Speaking about his final-day golf tournament outfit, Woods said:

“I’ve worn red ever since my college days basically, or junior golf days – big events on the last day. I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out.

“I wear red on Sundays because my mom thinks that is my power colour. You know, you should always listen to your mom," he added, in quotes carried by Bunkered.co.uk in December 2022.

It is important to note that Tiger Woods will return to professional tournaments next month at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open, as per Mirror.co.uk. It will be interesting to see if fans get to see him wearing red on Sunday next month.