Breaking: Tiger Woods and other PGA Tour player directors sends out memo to members updating their work on the circuit

The PGA Tour policy board player directors, Tiger Woods, Charley Hoffman, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, and Jordan Spieth, have sent a memo to the golfers highlighting their plans for the upliftment of the golf series.

The player directors sent a two-page document to PGA Tour members to keep players informed about the ongoing negotiations with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and other investment firms.

The long-awaited governance review is discussed in the memo, along with some important changes. The governance committee will make sure that no significant choice is made without the directors' input.

"The governance committee is working to amend the Policy Board's governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors," the message said.

The letter also emphasized the agreement to continue negotiations with the PIF. The deadline is mentioned, but no specifics about the intended merger were provided.

"As the Commissioner noted in his memo following the November 13th Policy Board meeting, negotiations towards reaching a Definitive Agreement with the PIF and DP World Tour are ongoing. Constructive engagement is a key component of the process, and we are working diligently toward the December 31st deadline," reads the memo.

The letter also alluded to the PGA Tour expanding its investor base, as Jay Monahan mentioned earlier this week at the New York Times Summit.

“These are not traditional ‘private equity’ groups as has been reported, but rather multi-decade oriented, strategic partners. Each group is optimistic about the growth opportunities for the PGA Tour and their ability to help drive the growth."

PGA Tour player directors welcome new member Jordan Spieth in latest memo

Besides highlighting the major changes and negotiation deal, the memo also welcomed their new member, Jordan Spieth. The American golfer accepted the role following Rory McIlroy's resignation from the PGA Tour Policy Board last month. Spieth will begin working in 2024.

The memo's final section discussed Spieth. It stated:

"We are excited to welcome Jordan back to the PGA Tour Policy Board. Jordan will serve through 2024. He has made an immediate impact, and we appreciate him stepping up."

Rory McIlroy was also commended by the Players Directors for his five years of devoted devotion to the PGA Tour.

"We also want to acknowledge and thank Rory for his dedicated service to the membership and the PGA Tour over the last five years. He has gone above and beyond for us during challenging times."

It is important to note that before Spieth, Jon Rahm was considered for the role; however, he self-admittedly declined the offer, stoking speculation that he would consider joining LIV Golf.